Adele’s Glamorous Style Transformation Over the Years, From Her ’19’ to ’25’ Albums and More

Ahead of Adele’s new song “Easy On Me” dropping this evening from her upcoming album “30,” we’re taking a trip down memory lane at the musician’s style evolution over the years.

When the Grammy Award-winning singer’s career began, her outfits were fairly eclectic. Frequently seen in black low-top sneakers and flats, Adele often wore skinny jeans with capes and cardigans. These were regularly paired with boldly colored clutches and hats, as well as occasional statement earrings. However, once she gained mainstream fame from her albums ’19’ and ’21,’ a shift began towards a sharper, more glamorous look. The singer’s wardrobe was filled with a range of streamlined black and gray capes and dresses, paired with pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin.

Once red carpets for events like the Oscars and Brit Awards became more routine in the mid-to-late 2010’s, however, Adele became a fixture on and off the red carpet. The singer was often seen at events in sweeping, sparkly black dresses from brands like Jenny Packham and Giorgio Armani. As the years progressed, she also added gowns in tonal colors from labels like Valentino and Givenchy into the mix. The sleek, faintly vintage-inspired style has also translated to her off-duty looks, which include luxury handbags and sunglasses smoothly paired with neutral sweatshirts and sneakers.

For the 2009 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Adele began a sharper transition in her red carpet style. The musician wore a long-sleeved sparkly black dress over black leggings, paired with gold statement earrings and black Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps.

Adel attends the 2009 Glamour Woman of the Year Awards in London. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Upon her diamond-ranked album ’21’ gaining numerous honors, the “Rollin’ in the Deep” singer became a red carpet fixture in the 2010’s. During one of the peaks of her second record’s fame, Adele attended the 2012 Grammy Awards in a sparkly black long-sleeved dress—one of her style signatures—by Giorgio Armani.

Adele attends the 2012 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The 2013 Grammys found the “Hello” singer in one of her most memorable looks to-date. Adele hit the red carpet in a red and pink floral gown by Valentino, paired with matching earrings and pointed-toe pumps.

Adele attends the 2013 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Adele’s effortless off-duty style slowly became a fixture in the fashion world as she gained greater fame from her 2015 album ’25’ as well. When attending a Celine Dion concert in 2019, the musician was seen in a casual yet chic black graphic sweatshirt, worn with black leggings and chunky sneakers. Her look was given a glam factor with a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag and oversized Valentino sunglasses.

Adele attends a Celine Dion concert in Hyde Park, London. CREDIT: MEGA

With her new album “30” launching on November 19, we’re already anticipating Adele’s return to the red carpet and street style scenes this year.

