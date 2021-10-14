Adele’s ‘Vogue’ Covers Increase Searches for Corsets and Gowns, According to Lyst

Corseted tops, dresses and silhouettes have become some of this year’s biggest fashion trends. The latest star to tackle the look is Adele, who’s recent Vogue and British Vogue November issue covers have increased searches for the style on Lyst.

For British Vogue, Adele wore a custom Vivienne Westwood yellow corset dress with silky off-the-shoulder sleeves. The “30” musician’s cover spiked searches for Vivienne Westwood corsets by 73% week-on-week, according to Lyst. It’s worth noting that the trend was originally popularized through printed corsets designed by Westwood herself in the 1990s.

In Vogue‘s American edition, however, Adele spawned another highly searched trend. The “Rolling in the Deep” singer wore a voluminous green Valentino Couture gown, designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli. That outfit also caused a surge in searches — 48%, to be exact — for the Italian brand’s dresses.

Adele’s recent magazine covers show a continued interest in the romanticism trends that have commanded the fashion industry in recent months. In particular, corsets emerged as a major focus on and off runways throughout 2020 and 2021. The style gained popularity primarily through Westwood, soon after the British designer’s pearl necklaces also emerged as a top jewelry trend. Since then, the style has earned its place as a must-wear fashion trend from stars like Bella Hadid, Sofia Vergara and Rita Ora, as well as period TV shows like “Bridgerton.”