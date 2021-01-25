Addison Rae Elevates Her Workout Outfit in Leggings & Coveted Nike x Off-White Sneakers

Known for her cool sneaker style, Addison Rae stepped out in one of her signature workout outfits styled with a highly sought-after pair of Virgil Abloh-designed shoes while heading to the gym in Los Angeles today.

Addison Rae in her Nike Air Presto Off White sneakers on Jan. 25 in Los Angeles, Calif.. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA The TikTok star wore an Adicolor Classic Polar Fleece Half-Zip Sweatshirt from Adidas in the black colorway teamed with a pair of Yoga Leggings from Years of Ours in the Heather Grey colorway. The track jacket retails for $70 on Adidas.com, and the pants retail for $88 on yearsofours.com.

CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

To accessorize the athleisure look, the Item Beauty founder chose an Evolvetogether NYC Face Mask in the white colorway and carried a reusable water bottle in a pale blue hue. These celebrity-beloved face masks retail for $9 and are available for purchase in packs of seven on evolvetogether.com.

Here's a closer look at the Nike Air Presto Off White sneakers. CREDIT: GOAT

For footwear, the media personality completed her casual ensemble with the Nike Air Presto Off White sneakers in the White colorway. Initially released in August 2018, these coveted shoes feature white mesh uppers, Nike’s signature swoosh logo on the sides in gray, a lace-up detail up the vamp, and orange accents, complete with “AIR” written in black lettering on the heel. The sneakers are still available on the resale market and retail between approximately $700 to $1,000 for a new pair on sites including StockX.com and Goat.com.

Addison Rae in Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

With this sighting, Rae further confirms stylish celebrities’ affinity for Off White x Nike’s sneakers. From Kylie Jenner to Bella Hadid and Madison Beer, these designer silhouettes can continue to be staples in these young stars’ everyday footwear rotations.

Some of the entrepreneur’s other favorite casual footwear staples include her New Balance 990v5, and exclusive Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R shoes as well as her go-to Adidas Continental 80 sneakers and Nike Air Force 1s.

Embrace the social media star’s on-trend sneaker aesthetic with similar options available below.

To Buy: Veja Esplar Logo Sneakers, $120.

To Buy: Nike Classic Cortez Sneakers, $70.

To Buy: Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Sneakers, $100.

