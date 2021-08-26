×
Addison Rae Brings Back Retro Glam in a Vintage Versace Dress and Fluffy Stilettos at ‘He’s All That’ Premiere

By Jannely Espinal
Addison Rae’s look stepped out in throwback style last night on the red carpet for “He’s All That,” Netflix’s gender-swapped remake of 1999’s “She’s All That,” with a dress Linda Evangelista first showed on Versace’s spring 2004 runway. The white Versace number features a plunging neckline and ruffles with ruched draping.

But the star of the night was Rae’s heels from Le Silla. The sandal featured ankle straps, feather details, a glittery finish and nearly 5-inch heels. The standout treatment included cream-colored fluffy material across the toe. The outfit was personalized for Rae by her stylist Law Roach, who is known for creating unique looks for Zendaya, Tiffany Haddish and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Addison Rae attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’ at Nueuhouse in Los Angeles, California on August 25, 2021.
Addison Rae wearing a vintage dress and Le Silla heels.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

This is the first lead role for Rae. Aside from acting and entrepreneurial ventures in the beauty space, the 20-year-old star released a song titled “Obsessed” earlier this year.

Look ethereal in these shoes featuring sparkling finishes, towering heels and other chic treatments inspired by Rae’s red carpet look.

