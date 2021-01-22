Addison Rae Makes Her Loungewear Pop with Trendy Red Ugg Slippers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae has just provided loungewear inspo with the coziest pair of slippers.

On Thursday, the TikTok star stepped out in Los Angeles for a pilates class, wearing a black button up sweater, which she teamed with forest green sweatpants. The pants feature a loose-fitting silhouette, giving her look a relaxed vibe.

The dancer coordinated with a green face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As for footwear, Rae kept her feet comfortable in a pair of buzzy slippers from Ugg. Called the Fluff Yeah, the shoes are made with dyed shearing fur uppers and a logo webbing elasticized slingback ankle strap. The slipper retails for $100 at Nordstrom.com and comes in other colors like, black, green and an animal print and multicolor option. Rae isn’t the only celebrity to sport the fuzzy shoe. Ariel Winter and Gigi and Bella Hadid are also fans of the look.

Addison Rae out in Los Angeles on Jan. 21. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA A closeup of Addison Rae’s slippers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA When she’s not in slippers, Rae’s footwear rotation includes popular sneakers like Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars, Adidas Continental 80 sneakers and Nike Air Force 1s. Rae also sports an array of more dressed up looks, including combat boots and strappy heels.

Earlier this month, Rae showed off her business casual wardrobe, wearing a blue, black and navy jumpsuit from Stella McCartney’s spring 2020 collection, which she teamed with heels from Andrea Wazen, the Emerging Talent of the Year Award winner at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards. The shoe, named the Denver pumps, come in a black colorway and feature a mesh and leather construction with a sleek pointed toe. The footwear retails for $475 on Andreawazen.com.

Copy Addison Rae’s casual look with these more budget friendly picks below.

To Buy: BB Dakota Knits Complicated Button Front Cardigan, $30

To Buy: Reformation Classic Sweatpants, $68

To Buy: INC International Concepts Yuri Slippers, $28 (was $40)

