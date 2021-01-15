Addison Rae Goes Business Casual in a Stella McCartney Jumpsuit & Pumps That Come With Mesh Details

To elevate her work-from-home attire, Addison Rae styled a sustainable of-the-runway outfit teamed with heels from Andrea Wazen, the Emerging Talent of the Year Award winner at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, while staying in bed on Friday.

The TikTok star wore a blue, black and navy jumpsuit from Stella McCartney’s spring 2020 collection. The consciously-crafted one-piece features puffed three-quarter length sleeves, a fitted bodice with peplum detailing, a tapered wide-leg pant, and paneling detail throughout. The cruelty-free label’s Acid Wash Denim jumpsuit offers a similar aesthetic and is on sale for 60% off. It retails for $558, from $1,395, and can be purchase on Net-a-porter.com.

She accessorized the look with embellished earrings and a ring from Jennifer Fisher Jewelry.

Here’s a closer look at the Denver pumps. CREDIT: Andrea Wazen

For footwear, the 20-year-old completed the ensemble with a pair of Andrea Wazen Denver pumps in the black colorway. These shoes feature a mesh and leather construction with a sharp pointed toe, an adjustable buckle ankle strap, and a 4-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $475 and are available for purchase on Andreawazen.com.

Several stylish stars, from Kylie Jenner to Hailey Baldwin and Jennifer Lopez, have been spotted wearing the Lebanese designer’s shoes.

Like these other three street style icons, Rae has an affinity for buzzy sneakers. She has been spotted in models from the New Balance 990v5, which she frequently styles with her monochrome workout attire, to the exclusive Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R shoes.

Some of the entrepreneur’s other favorite casual footwear staples include her Adidas Continential 80 sneakers and go-to Nike Air Force 1s.

Embrace this elevated style with similar pointed-toe pumps available below.

CREDIT: Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Harvie Pumps, $84 (from $140).

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Boris Slingback Pumps, $118.

CREDIT: Vince Camuto

To Buy: Vince Camuto Peddya Ankle Chain Pumps, $129.

