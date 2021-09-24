Addison Rae Adds Edge to a Romantic Aesthetic With Chunky Combat Boots During Milan Fashion Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Addison Rae was spotted in Italy during Milan Fashion Week with a feminine-meets-edgy style.

This edgy twist to her chic aesthetic features a floral top, a white high-waisted skirt with sequin details and a red Versace crossbody bag with the iconic Medusa plaque. To complete her outfit, the “He’s All That” actress opted for a pair of Dr. Martens lace-up combat boots with the classic yellow stitching and size zipper.

Addison Rae is seen during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The combat boot trend has been one of the most popular among celebrities from Olivia Rodrigo to Sofia Richie to Ciara. Rae’s footwear repertoire also includes chunky wedges, platform heels and knee-high boots. But for more formal wear, the actress accepts advice from fashion stylist, Molly Dickson. The star can be seen in Giuseppe Zanotti heels, Mach & Mach ankle-strap stilettos and Le Silla shoes.

Addison Rae wears a feminine meets edgy look during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

During red carpets and photoshoots, Rae leans toward high-end designers like YSL, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana and Tom Ford. Recently, Addison Rae attended the Met Gala event where she donned a red Gucci gown featuring a mermaid silhouette and corset details.

Aside from serving as a fashion model, Rae owns a beauty brand called Item Beauty where she recently launched a new beauty bag for her collection. Also, she starred in a campaign for American Eagle.

Upgrade your edgy wardrobe with these combat boots inspired by Addison Rae.

Buy Now: GBG Los Angeles Gessy Combat Boot, $75.

Buy Now: Alexander McQueen Wander Leather Combat Boots, $990.

Buy Now: Dr. Martens Leona Heeled Boot, $170.

Click through the gallery for more of Addison Rae’s chic style over the years.