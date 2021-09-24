×
Addison Rae Adds Edge to a Romantic Aesthetic With Chunky Combat Boots During Milan Fashion Week

By Jannely Espinal
Addison Rae was spotted in Italy during Milan Fashion Week with a feminine-meets-edgy style.

This edgy twist to her chic aesthetic features a floral top, a white high-waisted skirt with sequin details and a red Versace crossbody bag with the iconic Medusa plaque. To complete her outfit, the “He’s All That” actress opted for a pair of Dr. Martens lace-up combat boots with the classic yellow stitching and size zipper.

Addison Rae is seen during Milan Fashion week on september 23, 2021 in Milan, Italy.
Addison Rae is seen during Milan Fashion Week.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The combat boot trend has been one of the most popular among celebrities from Olivia Rodrigo to Sofia Richie to Ciara. Rae’s footwear repertoire also includes chunky wedges, platform heels and knee-high boots. But for more formal wear, the actress accepts advice from fashion stylist, Molly Dickson. The star can be seen in Giuseppe Zanotti heels, Mach & Mach ankle-strap stilettos and Le Silla shoes.

Addison Rae is seen during Milan Fashion week on september 23, 2021 in Milan, Italy.
Addison Rae wears a feminine meets edgy look during Milan Fashion Week.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

During red carpets and photoshoots, Rae leans toward high-end designers like YSL, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana and Tom Ford. Recently, Addison Rae attended the Met Gala event where she donned a red Gucci gown featuring a mermaid silhouette and corset details.

Aside from serving as a fashion model, Rae owns a beauty brand called Item Beauty where she recently launched a new beauty bag for her collection. Also, she starred in a campaign for American Eagle.

Upgrade your edgy wardrobe with these combat boots inspired by Addison Rae.

Combat Boots GBG Los Angeles

Buy Now: GBG Los Angeles Gessy Combat Boot, $75.

Alexander McQueen

Buy Now: Alexander McQueen Wander Leather Combat Boots, $990.

Dr. Martens

Buy Now: Dr. Martens Leona Heeled Boot, $170.

