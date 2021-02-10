Addison Rae Gets Spooky With Skeleton Sweatpants Teamed With These Buzzy Vintage Sneakers 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, wearing a classic footwear style every fashion girl loves.

The TikTok star headed to the gym, showcasing a loungewear look that included a black tank and cozy sweatpants that featured a skeleton print on the legs. Rae accessorized with a retro-looking Las Vegas trucker hat. The influencer also wore a red face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On her feet, Rae opted for Reebok’s Off-White & Green Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers. The kicks, which feature a worn-like feel, are designed with perforated detailing and a round toe. The shoes also feature the brand’s logo embroidered in green at the heel tab, a tonal rubber midsole and a treaded rubber outsole. The shoes retail for $80 at Ssense.com.

Classic white and off-white sneakers are a must-have wardrobe essential. The look pairs well with nearly everything from leggings, to dresses and even suiting. It’s been a busy past year for Reebok. In addition to being a celebrity-favorite brand, the company recently released a collaboration with Cardi B and made headlines in October after it was speculated that its parent company, Adidas, was looking to sell the footwear label. Adidas confirmed the speculation in December, saying in a statement: “As part of the development of its new five-year strategy, Adidas has begun to assess strategic alternatives for Reebok. These strategic alternatives include both a potential sale of Reebok as well as Reebok remaining a part of the company.”

The company said a decision on Reebok is expected to be announced on March 10, 2021. This is the date when Adidas will present its new five-year strategy.

As for Rae, Reebok is one of the many sneaker labels she frequently wears. On Tuesday, Rae stepped out in another loungewear ensemble — proving the apparel trend is here to stay — wearing the coziest red sweats from Unknown. The pants feature an elastic waistband with embellished crystal crosses adorned throughout. The style, which is currently sold out, previously retailed for $161. For footwear, Rae opted for Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Guava Ice” sneakers. The shoes feature two-tone colorway with black synthetic nubuck overlays on the forefoot, toe cap, eyelets, collar and heel. The shoe was first released in October of last year and is now available on the resale market for $185 and up at Goat.com.

Other sneakers Rae loves include: Nike’s Air Force 1s, Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R and P448 Luke White Chunky Trainers.

