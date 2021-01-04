Addison Rae Brings Her Bold Style Into 2021 in a Mesh-Paneled Minidress

Addison Rae kicked off the new year in the boldest way, bringing her ever-evolving style tastes into 2021 with ease.

The TikTok sensation took to Instagram on Saturday to debut one of her first looks of the year, modeling a daring minidress to kick things off. The number featured bold sheer paneling mixed with black satin fabric and a backless design.

“2021, BRING LOTS OF FUN,” wrote the 20-year-old in her caption.

Though her shoes couldn’t be seen in the snap, the star of the upcoming film “He’s All That” typically leans towards footwear that is just as chic as her attire.

In November of last year, for example, Addison Rae matched her standout athleisure to then-unreleased kicks courtesy of New Balance. The Aries x New Balance 327 kicks feature a smooth white take on the athletic brand’s hit silhouette, reimagining the design with a white logo and mixed material uppers. The design also loops in reflective pops of red and silver across the tongue and pull tab.

The Aries x New Balance 327 sneakers released exclusively on AriesArise.com on Oct. 30 but quickly sold out ahead of their wider release at select retailers and New Balance on Nov. 6 with a retail price of $190.

When it comes to footwear, the new sneakers are just one of the many silhouettes in Addison Rae’s everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Zer is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation. From “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to musician Madison Beer, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, Rae has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

