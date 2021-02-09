Addison Rae Proves Sweatpants Are Here to Stay With a Cozy Off-Duty Look That Includes These Buzzy Air Jordans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you didn’t jump on the sweatpants train in 2020, you’re in luck because the style is here to stay.

On Monday, Addison Rae proved this is true when she stepped out for a pilates class in West Hollywood, Ca., wearing the coziest red sweats from Unknown. The pants feature an elastic waistband with embellished crystal crosses adorned throughout. The style, which is currently sold out, previously retailed for $161.

While sweatpants were initially thought of as apparel for the house, the look has been given new life as of lately with stars styling the apparel item with boots, heels and even suiting. However, sweatpants remain just as cool when completed with fuzzy slippers, “ugly” sandals and sneakers. The style rose to prominence as many shoppers were looking for more comfortable attire while quarantining and working from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Addison Rae out in West Hollywood, Ca. on Feb. 8. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Addison Rae’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Rae kept her look cozy by keeping it casual with a navy blue v-neck t-shirt and a white baseball cap. As for footwear, Rae opted for Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Guava Ice” sneakers. The shoes feature two-tone colorway with black synthetic nubuck overlays on the forefoot, toe cap, eyelets, collar and heel. The shoe was first released in October of last year and is now available on the resale market for $185 and up at Goat.com.

When she’s not in sneakers from Jordan Brand, Rae’s off-duty footwear rotation includes: Nike’s Air Force 1s, Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R and P448 Luke White Chunky Trainers, to name a few. She often pairs the kicks with classic leggings and fun outerwear pieces like trendy puffer coats.

Embrace the sweatpant trend with these red styles like Addison Rae.

To Buy: Sweaty Betty Essential Pocket Joggers, $78

To Buy: Socialite Lounge Joggers, $29 (was $49)

To Buy: Cotton Citizen Brooklyn Tie Dye Sweatpants, $135 (was $225)

