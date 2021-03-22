Addison Rae Is So ’90s in Puffer Vest, Baggy Jeans & Classic White Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae is taking us back in time with today’s look.

On Sunday, the TikTok star was spotted out in Los Angeles, wearing a yellow puffer vest layered atop a classic white tank. Rae continued the retro theme with straight-leg baggy jeans that featured distressed details.

She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a chain necklace. On her feet, Rae opted for classic white sneakers. The shoes featured leather uppers, a lace up closure and sat atop a thick outsole.

When it comes to sneakers, Rae favorites styles, including Dunk Low Retro SP “St. John’s,” Reebok’s Off-White & Green Club C 85 Vintage sneakers, P448 Luke White Chunky Trainers, Nike Air Presto Off White and Nike Air Force 1s.

Addison Rae out in Los Angeles on March 21. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Addison Rae’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Earlier this month, Rae stepped out in Los Angeles, wearing blue corduroy jacket. The outerwear piece featured a zip-up closure and offered an oversized fit. Rae teamed the jacket with a pair of classic black leggings and accessorized with Prada’s Re-Edition 2000 Nylon Mini Bag. The style, which retails for $795 at the label’s website, features a zipper closure, an enameled metal triangle logo and a woven handle. She finalized the look with Air Force 1s.

When it comes to Rae’s style, she often opts for cozy ensembles, including: leggings, lounge pants and sweatsuits. As for her more dressed up style, Rae tends to wear fitted and cutout dresses, leather looks, and blazer dresses. She’s also a fan of stiletto heels and combat boots.

