Addison Rae Is Valentine’s Day Ready in ‘Love Y’all’ Sweatsuit Teamed With These Rare Nike Dunks 

Addison Rae is expressing her love for her fans with new merch that arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day.

On Friday, the TikTok star shared a fun photo of her family posing in her new loungewear that is available on AddisonRae.com. Shoppers can team hoodies and crewnecks adorned with the phrase “Love Y’all” enclosed in a heart with matching joggers. The crewneck retails for $40 while the hoodie comes with a $45 price tag. The sweatpants are $45.

Rae’s look included the crewneck and sweats, which she fittingly styled with a pair of rare shoes from Nike. Called the Dunk Low Retro SP “St. John’s,” the shoes are a low-top reworking of the St. John’s University men’s basketball team. The kicks feature an all-leather uppers combined with a white base and red overlays. The shoe is finalized with a red Swoosh and Nike branding on the tongue, sockliner and heel tab. The shoes are currently available on the resale market for $343 at Goat.com.

Aside from the Dunks, Rae’s sneaker collection includes other buzzy kicks, like: Reebok’s Off-White & Green Club C 85 Vintage sneakers, P448 Luke White Chunky Trainers and Nike Air Presto Off White to name a few. She often pairs the kicks with cozy attire, like classic leggings and puffer coats. However, when it comes to her more dressed up looks, Rae doesn’t shy away from statement pumps and trendy boots.

Addison Rae steps out for dinner in Los Angeles with Bryce Hall, Feb. 1. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

Earlier this month, Rae stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles, wearing a black ribbed cutout dress paired with a black leather coat. On her feet, Rae opted for a transparent pointed toe heels that were equipped with sleek vertical lines.

