Addison Rae Is So 2000s In Her Leather Top With Buzzy Printed Pants In NYC

Addison Rae refreshed the distinctive early aughts aesthetic with edgy apparel and sharp-toe boots for dinner on Friday night in New York City.

The Tik Tok star wore a cropped leather vest-inspired bustier styled as a top and teamed it with the buzzy Reformation Newsprint High Rise Straight Long Jeans. She accessorized the neutral outfit with the By Far Baby Amber Handbag in the black colorway, a silver choker necklace and a white face mask.

Addison Rae in New York City on March 26, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Rae completed her nighttime ensemble with a pair of Schutz Anaiya Booties also in a black colorway. These sleek shoes feature a full leather construction with a lace-up detailing up the vamp with a pointed toe and a towering 4.3-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $188 and are sold-out at nearly every major online retailer. However, the brand’s Tennie lace-up heeled booties offer a similar aesthetic. They also retail for $188 and are still available for purchase at saksfifthavenue.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Schutz Anaiya Lace-Up Booties. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

With this look, the dancer proves how she transitions her trendy street style looks from day to night. On March 26, Rae styled an Etro navy pantsuit with a grey tank from x karla, a Kaze face mask in the powder blue colorway and a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Blue Chill” sneakers.

Addison Rae out in New York City on March 26, 2021. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Like fellow media personality Hailey Baldwin, the Item Beauty founder is known for her on-trend sneakers, which she often teams with stylish sweatsuits and relaxed fit jeans. Throughout March 2021, Rae’s go-to everyday uniform has been either a matching sweatsuit paired with her Adidas Stan Smith sneakers or retro-inspired attire – from baggy jeans to classic black leggings – coordinated with classic white sneakers, such as her beloved Nike Air Force 1s.

