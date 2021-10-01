Addison Rae Makes a Stunning Arrival in Lace Catsuit and Miles-High Louboutin Heels for Pandora ME Dinner

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Addison Rae hosted the Pandora ME dinner event in a daring all-black ensemble last night along with Donte Colley and a special performance by Charli XCX and Yaeji at Dumbo House in Brooklyn, NY. The “He’s All That” star wore the Debbie catsuit from the Dundas x Revolve collection, silver bracelets and a pair of miles-high Christian Louboutin pumps.

To complete her monochromatic look, Rae paired the sheer lace catsuit with a black chunky belt featuring eyelet detailing, high-waisted intimates and a black bra, for an avant-garde feel. For Rae, this look was a unique approach to her princess-like outfits and chic aesthetic.

Addison Rae wears Christian Louboutin pumps at the Pandora ME event on Sept. 30. CREDIT: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

While the TikTok star has worked with coveted celebrity stylists like Luxury Law, this time she tapped Molly Dickson. The creative has also worked with the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Camila Coelho and Scarlett Johansson. Lately, Rae has been leaning toward stilettos, thong-toe heels and ankle-wrap designs. Some of the brands she wears include Mach & Mach, Giuseppe Zanotti, Versace and Le Silla.

Detail of Addison Rae’s Christian Louboutin pumps at the Pandora ME event on Sept. 30. CREDIT: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Addison Rae wears Christian Louboutin pumps at the Pandora ME event on Sept. 30. CREDIT: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

When it comes to her personal style, Rae leans toward high-end designers like Versace, Nana Jacqueline, Dolce & Gabbana and Saint Laurent. During the Pandora ME seated dinner, Rae hosted Rowan Blanchard, Barbie Ferreira, Aquaria, Devon Lee Carlson, Laura Harrier, Benny Drama and more.

The exclusive event featured a cocktail hour and bracelet building station where guests had the opportunity to create their own Pandora ME bracelets. The Gen-Z celebrity also wore Pandora bracelets that elevated her outfit and personality.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

