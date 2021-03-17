×
Addison Rae Masters the Gen-Z Aesthetic in Corduroy Jacket, Classic Leggings & Air Force 1s

By Robyn Merrett
If you’re looking to copy the Gen-Z aesthetic, look no further than Addison Rae.

On Tuesday, the TikTok star stepped out in Los Angeles, wearing blue corduroy jacket. The outerwear piece featured a zip-up closure and offered an oversized fit. Rae teamed the jacket with a pair of classic black leggings and accessorized with Prada’s Re-Edition 2000 Nylon Mini Bag. The style, which retails for $795 at the label’s website, features a zipper closure, an enameled metal triangle logo and a woven handle.

Rae also wore a black Evolvetogether face mask, a covering many celebrities, including Katie Holmes, favorite. As for footwear, Rae opted for classic kicks from Nike. The beloved Air Force 1s are designed with a low-cut silhouette and features full-grain leather uppers. The kick retails for $90 at Nike.com.

Addison Rae, jacket, leggings, air force 1 sneakers
Addison Rae out in Los Angeles on March 16.
CREDIT: MEGA
addison rae, nike air force 1s, los angeles
A closer view of Addison Rae’s shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA

Rae’s look is the epitome of Gen-Z style. The demographic has a knack for mixing activewear with looks from the ’80s and ’90s — like Rae’s jacket and decision to sport the Air Force 1s.

While the shoe, which launched in 1982, has long been hailed as iconic, the look has become a favorite with other Gen-Z stars like including, Millie Bobby Brown and Madison Beer. The shoe is so loved due in part to its versatility and timelessness. The style pairs well with loungewear, denim, dresses and even suiting.

Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers
CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1 ’07, $90 

When it comes to Rae’s style, Tuesday’s look falls right in line with her off-duty style. As of lately, the social media influencer has been sported a series of cozy looks that include leggings, lounge pants and sweatsuits. On her feet, Rae often opts for buzzy sneakers like the Stan Smith Classic sneaker, Dunk Low Retro SP “St. John’s,” Reebok’s Off-White & Green Club C 85 Vintage sneakers, P448 Luke White Chunky Trainers and Nike Air Presto Off White.

Click through the gallery to see Addison Rae’s best and boldest looks

