Addison Rae Shows Off Her Shoes in High-Slit, Cut-Out Gown on the amfAR Gala Red Carpet

Addison Rae hit the red carpet at the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles event on Thursday night in West Hollywood, wearing a dazzling ensemble by Versace. The social media star was on hand as TikTok was honored during the gala, which was held to benefit amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research.

The gown featured a high slit, cut-out detailing and a glittering bodice. For shoes, Rae chose a simple pair of heeled one strap sandals in black.

Addison Rae in Versace at the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA

And it looks as if Rae found a silhouette she loves. Last month, the TikToker stepped out at Elle’s 2021 Women In Hollywood event Los Angeles, wearing a similar dress style. This time by Brandon Maxwell, the all-black dress again featured one shoulder-strap, cut-out detailing and a thigh-high leg slit. She paired the look with black ankle-tie sandals.

Addison Rae attends Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on Oct. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 11th annual amfAR gala Los Angeles returned in-person this year. To date, the event has raised more than $15 million for amfAR’s lifesaving research programs.

Designer Jeremy Scott was also honored during the evening on Thursday, with many of the guests wearing his Moschino looks, including Ashley Benson, Lana Condor and Diplo.



Inside the gala, guests were treated with special performances by OneRepublic and Bebe Rexha.

Other attendees included Lori Harvey, Paris Jackson, Bella Thorne and Alessandra Ambrosio.

To see more of Addison Rae’s daring style, click through the gallery.