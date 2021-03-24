Addison Rae Proves You Can Make a Statement in Loungewear With Head-to-Toe Green Look That Includes Classic Sneakers 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one trend Addison Rae can’t get enough of, it’s loungewear.

The TikTok star has a closet of a cozy girl’s dream as it includes a plethora of comfy attire such as: leggings, hoodies, sweats, lounge pants, t-shirts and slippers. She has mastered quarantine fashion by keeping her off-duty style fresh with vibrant colors and bold patterns.

Rae continued her streak of lounge looks on Wednesday, stepping out in an all-green look. Her ensemble, which she wore to grab a smoothie in West Hollywood, Calif., included a green crop top, which she layered underneath a coordinating crew neck that she styled tied across her shoulders.

Addison Rae out in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 24. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Addison Rae’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

She continued the earthy hue with baggy sweatpants, a green face mask and a New York Yankees hat. Urban Outfitters sells the baseball cap for $29.

As for footwear, Rae opted for classic white sneakers. The shoes appear to be equipped with mesh uppers, a lace-up closure and a slightly chunky outsole.

This wouldn’t be the first time Rae did the monochrome trend with her loungewear. Earlier this month, Rae was seen in Los Angeles, wearing a blue sweatsuit from Madhappy. The look included an oversized blue hoodie, which retails for $145, and coordinating pants, which come with a $125 price tag.

Addison Rae out in Los Angeles on March 3. CREDIT: MEGA

As for footwear, Rae went for a pair of kicks from Adidas. The Stan Smith Classic Sneaker features a white and green colorway. The shoes are designed with a lace-up front and perforated stripes at the sides. The sneakers currently retail for $80 at NeimanMarcus.com.

When it comes to sneakers, Rae favorites styles, including Dunk Low Retro SP “St. John’s,” Reebok’s Off-White & Green Club C 85 Vintage sneakers, P448 Luke White Chunky Trainers, Nike Air Presto Off White and Nike Air Force 1s.

Try out these classic sneakers with your next lounge look.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: adidas NMD_R1 Sneaker, $94-$140

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Nike Revolution 5 Running Shoe, $65

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: New Balance Fresh Foam Sport Lightweight Running Shoe, $75

Click through the gallery to see Addison Rae’s best and boldest looks.