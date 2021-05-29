Addison Rae Works Up a Sweat in Graphic Tee, Palm Tree-Printed Leggings & Trendy Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae made the case for comfortable workout sneakers while leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 20-year-old TikTok influencer showed off her bold gym attire in smooth white sneaker with an exaggerated sole. Dubbed “cloud shoes” on TikTok, the sock-like style has been making waves as a go-to shoe for the summer.

Addison Rae leaving the gym. CREDIT: Stefan/MEGA

Addison Rae is seen leaving pilates. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

This isn’t the first time Rae’s worn this pair, either — she also stepped out in them with monochrome green loungewear in March.

While Rae’s specific style is unknown, Adidas makes a similar Swift Run model, which currently retails for $85 on Adidas.com.

Adidas Swift Run sneakers. CREDIT: Adidas

To buy: Adidas Swiftrun sneaker, $85; Adidas.com.

For her morning workout, Rae also wore a graphic T-shirt with rolled-up sleeves and black palm tree-printed leggings. In addition to the retro white sneakers, she accessorized with small crystal earrings and a fluffy purple crossbody bag, evidently influenced by early 2000’s style.

Addison Rae is seen leaving pilates. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Similarly to street style mavens like Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Jennifer Lopez, the Item Beauty founder’s preferred sneakers appear to be monochrome white. The look is a no-brainer: It’s especially versatile, and can be paired with virtually any outfit. (Rae has worn them with a range of ensembles, from a sporty tank top and biker shorts to a matching blue sweatsuit.)

A closer look at Rae’s chunky white sneakers. CREDIT: Stefan/MEGA

Rae is no stranger to a sleek pair of athletic shoes, either. She’s also been spotted out and about in Reebok’s Off-White & Green Club C 85 Vintage sneakers, Nike’s Air Presto and Air Jordan 1 styles and classic Adidas Stan Smiths.

