Addison Rae Works Up a Sweat in Graphic Tee, Palm Tree-Printed Leggings & Trendy Sneakers

Addison Rae made the case for comfortable workout sneakers while leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Friday.
The 20-year-old TikTok influencer showed off her bold gym attire in smooth white sneaker with an exaggerated sole. Dubbed “cloud shoes” on TikTok, the sock-like style has been making waves as a go-to shoe for the summer.
This isn’t the first time Rae’s worn this pair, either — she also stepped out in them with monochrome green loungewear in March.
While Rae’s specific style is unknown, Adidas makes a similar Swift Run model, which currently retails for $85 on Adidas.com.
To buy: Adidas Swiftrun sneaker, $85; Adidas.com.
For her morning workout, Rae also wore a graphic T-shirt with rolled-up sleeves and black palm tree-printed leggings. In addition to the retro white sneakers, she accessorized with small crystal earrings and a fluffy purple crossbody bag, evidently influenced by early 2000’s style.
Similarly to street style mavens like Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Jennifer Lopez, the Item Beauty founder’s preferred sneakers appear to be monochrome white. The look is a no-brainer: It’s especially versatile, and can be paired with virtually any outfit. (Rae has worn them with a range of ensembles, from a sporty tank top and biker shorts to a matching blue sweatsuit.)
Rae is no stranger to a sleek pair of athletic shoes, either. She’s also been spotted out and about in Reebok’s Off-White & Green Club C 85 Vintage sneakers, Nike’s Air Presto and Air Jordan 1 styles and classic Adidas Stan Smiths.
Add some comfort to your workout ‘fit with white sneakers inspired by Rae’s pick, below.
To Buy: Adidas Originals Swift Run X W, $68 (was 85).
To Buy: Skechers Arch Fit — City Drive, $80.