Addison Rae Nails the Controversial Camo Pant Trend in Skims Tank and Air Jordan 1 Sneakers

With the early aughts back in style, Addison Rae confirmed that camouflage pants are officially a trend for 2021. She sported the military-inspired aesthetic while taking a stroll in Los Angeles, Calif. on Thursday.

The Tik Tok star teamed her buzzy cargo pants with Skims’ Cotton Jersey Tank in the garnet colorway. (AG Adriano Goldschmied Caden Camo-Print trousers offer a similar look to Rae’s high-waisted style. Bonus: They currently are on sale for $107 at neimanmarcus.com.

The social media personality accessorized her outfit with the buzzy Prada Re-Edition Nylon Mini Bag in the black colorway. She teamed it with a scripted baseball cap, gold chain necklace and Kaze face mask in forest green.

For footwear, Rae completed the ensemble with a pair of Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Guava Ice” sneakers.

Released last October, these sneakers feature leather, suede and mesh uppers in black and white hues, completed with the brand’s signature Swoosh logo and Air Jordan branded detail on the tongue. They are currently available on the resale market on sites like GOAT.com for approximately $200 to $450 per pair.

With this sighting, the 20-year-old confirms her affinity for on-trend Nike sneakers. On Feb. 14, Rae wore a festive pair of Nike Dunk Low Retro SP “St. John’s” sneakers for Valentine’s Day. Earlier this month, she was spotted in the same exclusive Air Jordan sneakers and styled them with a pair of red cross-printed sweatpants from Unknown.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

