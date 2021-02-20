×
Addison Rae Nails the Controversial Camo Pant Trend in Skims Tank and Air Jordan 1 Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
Addison Rae out and about
With the early aughts back in style, Addison Rae confirmed that camouflage pants are officially a trend for 2021. She sported the military-inspired aesthetic while taking a stroll in Los Angeles, Calif. on Thursday.

The Tik Tok star teamed her buzzy cargo pants with Skims’ Cotton Jersey Tank in the garnet colorway. (AG Adriano Goldschmied Caden Camo-Print trousers offer a similar look to Rae’s high-waisted style. Bonus: They currently are on sale for $107 at neimanmarcus.com.

Addison Rae, Nike sneakers, Air Jordan sneakers, black and white sneakers, camo pants
Addison Rae is seen in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 8, 2021.
CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The social media personality accessorized her outfit with the buzzy Prada Re-Edition Nylon Mini Bag in the black colorway. She teamed it with a scripted baseball cap, gold chain necklace and Kaze face mask in forest green.

For footwear, Rae completed the ensemble with a pair of Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Guava Ice” sneakers.

Addison Rae, Nike, Air Jordan sneakers
Here’s a closer look at Addison Rae’s Nike sneakers.
CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Released last October, these sneakers feature leather, suede and mesh uppers in black and white hues, completed with the brand’s signature Swoosh logo and Air Jordan branded detail on the tongue. They are currently available on the resale market on sites like GOAT.com for approximately $200 to $450 per pair.

Nike, Jordan 1 Low, Nike sneakers
A close-up view of the Nike Jordan 1 Low “Black Guava Ice” sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

With this sighting, the 20-year-old confirms her affinity for on-trend Nike sneakers. On Feb. 14, Rae wore a festive pair of Nike Dunk Low Retro SP “St. John’s” sneakers for Valentine’s Day. Earlier this month, she was spotted in the same exclusive Air Jordan sneakers and styled them with a pair of red cross-printed sweatpants from Unknown.

Addison Rae, red sweatpants, air jordan sneakers, los angeles
Addison Rae out in Los Angeles on Feb. 9.
CREDIT: MEGA

Embrace the social media star’s cool sneaker style with similar options available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Super Bold Sneakers, $110.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Canvas Sneakers, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Veja Nova Sneakers, $105.

Click through this gallery to see some of Addison Rae’s best and boldest looks of all time.

