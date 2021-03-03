Addison Rae Continues Her Streak of Cozy Looks With Blue Sweatsuit & These Classic Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae is embracing “quarantine fashion.”

On Wednesday, Rae continued her streak of cozy looks when she stepped out in Los Angeles for lunch, wearing a blue sweatsuit from Madhappy. The look included an oversized blue hoodie, which retails for $145, and coordinating pants, which come with a $125 price tag.

The TikTok star accessorized with a black baseball cap, rounded sunglasses and Prada’s Re-Edition 2000 Nylon Mini Bag. The style, which retails for $795 at the label’s website, features a zipper closure, an enameled metal triangle logo and a woven handle.

As for footwear, Rae went for a pair of kicks from Adidas. The Stan Smith Classic Sneaker features a white and green colorway. The shoes are designed with a lace-up front and perforated stripes at the sides. The sneakers currently retail for $80 at NeimanMarcus.com.

Today’s look comes after Rae sported another comfy ensemble over the weekend. She stepped out in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing a blue and white tie-dye tank, which she teamed with coordinating solid blue sweats.

To Buy: Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker, $40

That day, Rae added a vibrant flare with a pair of unreleased high-top sneakers from Converse. Called the Converse x China Market Chuck 70s, the shoes are equipped with leather uppers that feature a graphic of palm trees, stars and motifs from the Los Angeles Lakers. The shoes will be available at Converse.com on March 12.

Loungewear has remained the “it” look after the style became a huge hit last year as many began isolating at home amid the pandemic. Rae is certainly a big fan of the trend and has her own line at AddisonRae.com. In addition to Adidas and Converse, Rae has styled her cozy wear with other buzzy sneakers, including styles like: Dunk Low Retro SP “St. John’s,” Reebok’s Off-White & Green Club C 85 Vintage sneakers, P448 Luke White Chunky Trainers and Nike Air Presto Off White.

