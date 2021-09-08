×
Addison Rae Dazzles in a Dress That Looks Like an Optical Illusion With Heeled Sandals at Item Beauty’s NYFW Party

By Jacorey Moon
Addison Rae gives a lesson in trippy fashion with her latest look.

The TikTok Star hosted Item Beauty’s kickoff to New York Fashion Week yesterday evening. For the outfit, Rae sported a halter dress that incorporated blue and orange graphic lines.

Addison Rae at the ITEM Beauty's kick off to NYFW
CREDIT: Sam Wallander

Shoe-wise, Rae donned a pair of blue heeled sandals that matched the dress.

Addison Rae at the ITEM Beauty's kick off to NYFW
A closer look at Addison Rae’s blue heeled sandals.

When it comes to Rae’s fashion aesthetic, she typically wears modern and trendy styles that include edgy dresses, flared jeans, halters, intricate bikinis and fun printed separates. Her taste feels contemporary but also nods retro trends. Her Instagram feed features her wearing brands such as Versace and Poster Girl. For shoes, she gravitates towards heeled sandals, chunky boots, vintage-inspired sneakers, sharp pumps and attention-grabbing boots.

While gracing red carpets, Rae stuns in gowns from brands like Christopher Esber. She has also started gaining traction within the fashion industry thanks to her starring in campaigns for brands like American Eagle and Skims. She has over 39.7 million followers on Instagram and over 84.1 million followers on TikTok.

Slide on a pair of blue heeled sandals and a bright pop of color to your outfits, inspired by Addison Rae.

ALDO Asteama High Heel Sandal
CREDIT: ALDO

To Buy: Aldo Asteama High Heel Sandal, $42.

Giuseppe Zanotti Nayla stiletto heel sandals
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Nayla Stiletto Heel Sandals, $360

Vince Camuto Aslee 2 Snadal
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Aslee 2 Sandal, $110

Click through the gallery to see Addison Rae’s best and bold looks. 

