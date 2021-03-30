×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Addison Rae Is Sporty in a Layered Shirt, Spandex Shorts and White Adidas Sneakers

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Madeleine Crenshaw

Madeleine Crenshaw

More Stories By Madeleine

View All
addison-rae-hed
Madison Beer
Addison Rae
Storm Reid
Millie Bobby Brown
View Gallery 14 Images

Addison Rae showed off her sporty-chic side while running errands in Los Angeles.

The Tik Tok star gave a lesson in casual layering on Monday. For her outing, which included a stop for a smoothie, Rae threw on a white T-shirt underneath and styled the casual look with a black camisole on top. She then paired her look with a pair of coordinating spandex biker shorts and opted for a pair of white Adidas sneakers.

addison rae, layered t-shirt, bike shorts, la
Addison Rae out on March 29, 2021.
CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For accessories, the style influencer incorporated a Prada nylon shoulder bag, a chunky chain silver necklace and sunglasses. Her black and white outfit notably matched her KN95 face mask.

On her feet, Rae opted for one of her favorite sneaker brands, Adidas. A similar style to the TikTokers sleek white sneaker is the Hoops 2.0. You can find the style on sale at Adidas.com.

Related

Gigi Hadid Gives Her Cozy Sweater Set the Perfect Edge With Sleek Black Boots

Ariana Grande Joins 'The Voice' in the Wildest Cinched Dress & Animal Print Pumps

Reebok Taps A$AP Nast to Give the Classic Leather Legacy a New Look

addison rae, adidas sneakers, ankle bracelet
A closer look at Addison Rae’s Adidas sneakers.
CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Though Rae loves to go glam as well, she’s often spotted out and about on the streets of LA in casual attire. Adidas’ Stan Smith sneakers are another favorite of the star, who loves to pair the shoes with her casual sweat sets.

addison rae, adidas, blue sweat suit
Addison Rae in Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA

White sneakers continue to trend thanks to their versatility. From a casual errand run to an active outing with friends, a pair of white kicks is a style staple.

In addition to sneakers from Adidas, Rae has styled her off-duty outfit with other buzzy sneakers, including styles from Nike, Reebok and Converse.

Addison Rae is seen in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE February 18, 2021 210218BG0152 Los Angeles, CA www.bauergriffin.com. 18 Feb 2021 Pictured: Addison Rae. Photo credit: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA734291_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Addison Rae in Air Jordan 1 sneakers.
CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
When it comes to sneakers, Rae knows her shoes. She’s been spotted in the Nike Dunk Low Retro SP “St. John’s,” Reebok’s Off-White & Green Club C 85 Vintage sneakers, and Nike’s Air Presto Off-White kicks.

Looking to invest in a pair of white sneakers of your very own? We’ve rounded up some options for you to consider below.

reebok club c sneaker, club c 85, white sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

To buy: Reebok Club C 85 sneakers, $70; Reebok.com

nike, iridscient sneakers, court low
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Nike Court Vision Low sneaker, $60 (Was $65); Zappos.com

Want more? Click through our gallery of Addison Rae, Olivia Rodrigo & More Gen-Z style stars.

Woman of color reviewing a tablet Sponsored By Unilever Prestige

Unilever Prestige and WWD Partner to Launch: Project Connect—Bridging the Digital Divide

The grant program presents opportunities for innovative entrepreneurs whose products and services will advance the retail industry.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad