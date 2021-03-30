Addison Rae Is Sporty in a Layered Shirt, Spandex Shorts and White Adidas Sneakers

Addison Rae showed off her sporty-chic side while running errands in Los Angeles.

The Tik Tok star gave a lesson in casual layering on Monday. For her outing, which included a stop for a smoothie, Rae threw on a white T-shirt underneath and styled the casual look with a black camisole on top. She then paired her look with a pair of coordinating spandex biker shorts and opted for a pair of white Adidas sneakers.

Addison Rae out on March 29, 2021. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For accessories, the style influencer incorporated a Prada nylon shoulder bag, a chunky chain silver necklace and sunglasses. Her black and white outfit notably matched her KN95 face mask.

On her feet, Rae opted for one of her favorite sneaker brands, Adidas. A similar style to the TikTokers sleek white sneaker is the Hoops 2.0. You can find the style on sale at Adidas.com.

A closer look at Addison Rae’s Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Though Rae loves to go glam as well, she’s often spotted out and about on the streets of LA in casual attire. Adidas’ Stan Smith sneakers are another favorite of the star, who loves to pair the shoes with her casual sweat sets.

Addison Rae in Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

White sneakers continue to trend thanks to their versatility. From a casual errand run to an active outing with friends, a pair of white kicks is a style staple.

In addition to sneakers from Adidas, Rae has styled her off-duty outfit with other buzzy sneakers, including styles from Nike, Reebok and Converse.

Addison Rae in Air Jordan 1 sneakers. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA When it comes to sneakers, Rae knows her shoes. She’s been spotted in the Nike Dunk Low Retro SP “St. John’s,” Reebok’s Off-White & Green Club C 85 Vintage sneakers, and Nike’s Air Presto Off-White kicks.

Looking to invest in a pair of white sneakers of your very own? We’ve rounded up some options for you to consider below.

