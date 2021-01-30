Addison Rae Channels the Early 2000s in Wide-Leg Jeans, Babydoll Tank & Gen-Z’s Favorite Nikes

Addison Rae confirmed yesterday that these casual Y2K trends are back and styled them with her favorite everyday shoes.

The TikTok personality wore the AE Cropped Cami in a tie-dye colorway with the AE Skater Jean in the Patch Me Up colorway, all coming from American Eagle. To accessorize the outfit, she chose a slogan-embossed phone case from Urban Sophistication.

This outfit combination embraces the baby tee and baggy denim look that dominated the early 2000s. Rae further revives this nostalgic aesthetic and completed the ensemble with an elevated pair of her go-to sneakers. She chose the Nike Air Force 1 Sage Low sneakers in the white colorway. These iconic basketball-inspired shoes feature leather uppers with monochromatic Swoosh logo detail on the sides and a foam midsole, complete with a 1.7-inch platform. They retail for $100 and are available for purchase on nike.com.

Stars, including Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Madison Beer and Jennifer Lopez, also count these shoes as one of their most beloved sneakers.

Some of the entrepreneur’s other favorite casual footwear sneaker include her New Balance 990v5, exclusive Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R and Nike x Off White shoes as well as Adidas Continental 80 and the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers.

She also regularly selects styles from Ugg, namely their Fluff Yeah slides, when choosing a cozier footwear option. For her more formal ensembles, the social media star often reaches for heels from labels including emerging designer, Andrea Wazen, Paris Texas and Prada.

