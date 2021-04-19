×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Miranda Lambert & Elle King Are Edgy in Leather and Fringe, Mickey Guyton Glistens in Sheer + More Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 ACM Awards

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS
Mickey Guyton
Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Chris Young and Kane Brown
Gabby Barrett
View Gallery 11 Images

Lights, camera, action.

The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards have commenced in Nashville, and the industry’s biggest stars have arrived in style. This evening’s ceremony is hosted by Keith Urban — who is returning for a second consecutive year — and Mickey Guyton. Guyton is making history tonight as the first Black woman to be MC of the big show.

In honor of the milestone, Guyton hit the red carpet in a celebratory beige gown that was embellished with jewels and featured sheer sleeves. Guyton continued the glamorous theme by styling her hair in loose curls and a side part. As for footwear, the songstress opted for Stuart Weitzman beige satin Anny Pumps. The sleek shoes feature a pointed toe construction and sit atop a stiletto heel. In addition to hosting, Guyton was also nominated for new female artist of the year.

Related

Carrie Underwood Looks Angelic in Glittering Gown at the ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert's Neon Heels Pop Against Her Bubble-Gum Pink Dress at the CMA Awards

The Best Dressed at the 2020 ACM Awards

Mickey Guyton arrives at the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™. Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the 56TH ACM AWARDS™ will be broadcast Sunday, April 18 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. Photo: Brent Harrington/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Mickey Guyton
CREDIT: CBS

Also in attendance was Miranda Lambert. The “Bluebird” songstress posed alongside Elle King in coordinating outfits. Both Lambert and King opted for sparkly black jumpsuits teamed with leather fringe jackets. Lambert’s jacket featured pink fringe while King’s look was a vibrant blue. The duo styled their looks with black shoes. Lambert’s appeared to be a pointed toe bootie that sat atop a block heel.

Gabby Barrett also made an appearance, sporting a pair of trendy flare jeans with a floral sheer top. On her feet, Barrett opted for pointy caramel-colored pumps.

elle king, miranda lambert, black jumpsuits, fringe jackets, acms 2021
Elle King and Miranda Lambert
CREDIT: CBS
gabby barrett, sheer top, flare jeans, acms 2021
Gabby Barrett
CREDIT: CBS

The warm hue appeared to be a big one for the night as Tenille Arts opted for an off-the-shoulder gown in the shade. The sheer dress featured a high slit and a chain strap and belt. Arts finalized the look with a sparkly clutch and gold square toe heels. The footwear featured a strap across the toe and ankle and sat atop a stiletto heel.

Jimmie Allen brought some pizazz to the event, wearing a vibrant purple suit that he teamed with a wide-brim hat. As for footwear, Allen added a casual touch by sporting a pair of white sneakers that came equipped with purple and neon green accents.

Tenille Arts arrives at the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™. Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the 56TH ACM AWARDS™ will be broadcast Sunday, April 18 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. Photo: Brent Harrington/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tenille Arts
CREDIT: CBS
Jimmie Allen arrives at the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™. Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the 56TH ACM AWARDS™ will be broadcast Sunday, April 18 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. Photo: Jon Morgan/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Jimmie Allen
CREDIT: CBS

Devin Dawson also opted for a suit, sporting a checkered blazer and matching trousers. The blazer offered a bit of a surprise as it featured an ombre-effect at the shoulders as it faded from black to plaid.

Devin Dawson, plaid suit, acms 2021
Devin Dawson
CREDIT: CBS

The ACMs return to Nashville marks the ceremony’s first since the pandemic. Aside from Guyton, Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton are also up for awards. Morris and Stapleton lead in nominations with both scoring six each. Lambert follows behind the two with five nominations while Thomas Rhett and Ashley McBryde have four each.

The ceremony is airing live from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Click through the gallery to see more moments from the 2021 ACM Awards. 

Asian young business women working with Sponsored By Unilever Prestige

Apply Now for Unilever Prestige Grant Initiative

WWD and Unilever Prestige present a pioneering grant initiative designed to showcase the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad