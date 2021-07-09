Abigail Breslin Sparkles in Crystal Heels With a Floral Dress at Cannes Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Abigail Breslin sparkled — literally — at the Cannes Film Festival.

The “Scream Queens” star made a statement at the photocall for her new film, “Stillwater,” in a multicolored floral dress by Oscar de la Renta. The dress featured a gathered asymmetric hemline and sleeveless silhouette. Breslin and her stylist, Sonia Young, paired the ensemble with a dazzling pale blue crystal Judith Leiber clutch to match several similar hues in her dress, as well as minimalist pair of silver hoop earrings.

Abigail Breslin at the “Stillwater” photocall at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: MEGA Abigail Breslin, Matt Damon, and Camille Cottin at the “Stillwater” photocall at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: Rune Hellestad/Capital Pictures / MEGA On the footwear front, Breslin donned a sleek pair of pointed-toe pumps by Sophia Webster. The Coco style featured shiny silver metallic leather, which coordinated with her earrings and clutch detailing. The pair’s biggest statement, however, was a 4.3-inch heel embellished with stacked crystal beads. This dazzling detail complemented Breslin’s clutch, as well as adding a dash of elegant glamour to her ensemble. Breslin’s sparkly pumps retail for $299 (on sale from $498) on Farfetch.com.

Related 'Bling Empire' Star Christine Chiu Takes Cannes in Golden PVC Mules, a Pale Blue Minidress & Oversized Denim Jessica Chastain Pairs Slick Versace Safety Pin Pumps With Chic Suiting at Cannes Film Festival Helen Mirren Gives Her Chic Plaid Dress a Sporty Twist With Green Cariuma Sneakers During Cannes Film Festival

Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin at the “Stillwater” photocall at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Breslin’s Sophia Webster pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

Sophia Webster’s Coco pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

On the red carpet, Breslin’s style is colorful and glamorous. The “Dirty Dancing” actress favors dresses in both bright and tonal colors, usually accompanied by details like crystals, structured hemlines, and feathers, from labels like Christian Siriano, LouLou, Jill Stuart and Stello. While off-duty, she favors similarly bright pieces with a punchy edge from layered denim, colored lace, and graphic prints by Trina Turk and Coach. At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, she also showed off her penchant for a statement look in a custom green Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching platform sandals.

As for shoes, Breslin’s preferences are similarly edgy and bold. Chunky combat styles and block-heeled ankle boots by Jeffrey Campbell are a favorite, as well as Dr. Martens. While on the red carpet, Breslin has been seen in minimalist sandals and platform pumps by Stuart Weitzman, Alexandre Birman, and Christian Louboutin. However, she also favors budget friendly options, like pointed-toe and platform pumps like Aldo and Chinese Laundry.

Shine on this summer in a pair of silver pumps, inspired by Abigail Breslin.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Schutz Cracked-effect pumps, $162 (was $170).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: BCBGMaxazria Nova pumps, $198.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Nina Nina85 pumps, $80.

Click through the gallery for more standout style moments from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.