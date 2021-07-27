×
Abigail Breslin Shines in Sparkling Gown & Metallic Platform Sandals at ‘Stillwater’ Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Abigail Breslin dazzled at last night’s premiere for her and Matt Damon’s new film, “Stillwater,” in New York City.

The “Scream Queens” star continued her statement-making streak on the red carpet in a black tulle gown featuring a voluminous skirt and capped sleeves accented with tulle bows. The dress also boasted an eye-catching burst of silver sequins at the waist, which spread outwards towards the skirt and sleeves.

Breslin then accessorized with crystal stud earrings, a thin gold bracelet and a clutch bag covered in sparkling silver glitter.

Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Tom McCarthy attend the "Stillwater" New York premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 26, 2021 in New York City.Pictured: Abigail BreslinRef: SPL5241564 270721 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Abigail Breslin attends the “Stillwater” premiere in New York City.
CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com
Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Tom McCarthy attend the "Stillwater" New York premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 26, 2021 in New York City.Pictured: Matt Damon and Abigail BreslinRef: SPL5241564 270721 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin at the “Stillwater” premiere in New York City.
CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

On the footwear front, Breslin donned a shiny pair of silver peep-toe platform sandals. The shoes appeared to feature adjustable ankle straps and wider toe straps. Their metallic tone smoothly complemented her sequins and clutch, while providing support as well with thick block heels and soles. A similar Sacaria style by Jimmy Choo retails for $825 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Platform heels have become a mainstay among celebrities recently, with stars like Kate Beckinsale, Vanessa Hudgens, and Cynthia Nixon wearing pairs by top labels like Giuseppe Zanotti and Gianvito Rossi.

Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Tom McCarthy attend the "Stillwater" New York premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 26, 2021 in New York City.Pictured: Abigail BreslinRef: SPL5241564 270721 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Abigail Breslin attends the “Stillwater” premiere in New York City.
CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com
Abigail Breslin, platform sandals
A closer look at Breslin’s sandals.
CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Breslin has a penchant for shoes that add glamour, as well as height, to her outfits. At the Cannes Film Festival screening of “Stillwater” earlier this month, she was seen in a custom green Dolce & Gabbana dress with matching platform sandals. Most recently, also at Cannes, she wore a pair of sparkling Sophia Webster pumps that featured pointed toes and heels beaded with crystals.

The Stillwater photo call at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. 09 Jul 2021 Pictured: Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769097_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin at the “Stillwater” photocall at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
CREDIT: MEGA
On the red carpet, Breslin’s style is colorful and eye-catching. The “Dirty Dancing” actress favors dresses in both bright and tonal colors, usually accompanied by details like crystals, structured hemlines and feathers from labels like Christian Siriano, LouLou, Jill Stuart and Stello. While off-duty, she favors similarly bright pieces with a punchy edge from layered denim, colored lace and graphic prints by Trina Turk and Coach.

Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Tom McCarthy attend the "Stillwater" New York premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 26, 2021 in New York City.Pictured: Matt Damon,Abigail Breslin and Tom McCarthy Ref: SPL5241564 270721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Tom McCarthy at the “Stillwater” premiere in New York City.
CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

As for shoes, Breslin’s preferences are similarly edgy and bold. Chunky combat styles and block-heeled ankle boots by Jeffrey Campbell are a favorite, as well as Dr. Martens. While on the red carpet, Breslin has been seen in minimalist sandals and platform pumps by Stuart Weitzman, Alexandre Birman and Christian Louboutin. However, she also favors budget-friendly options, like pointed-toe and platform pumps by Aldo and Chinese Laundry.

Shine on this summer in a pair of silver sandals, inspired by Abigail Breslin.

