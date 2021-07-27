Abigail Breslin Shines in Sparkling Gown & Metallic Platform Sandals at ‘Stillwater’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Abigail Breslin dazzled at last night’s premiere for her and Matt Damon’s new film, “Stillwater,” in New York City.

The “Scream Queens” star continued her statement-making streak on the red carpet in a black tulle gown featuring a voluminous skirt and capped sleeves accented with tulle bows. The dress also boasted an eye-catching burst of silver sequins at the waist, which spread outwards towards the skirt and sleeves.

Breslin then accessorized with crystal stud earrings, a thin gold bracelet and a clutch bag covered in sparkling silver glitter.

Abigail Breslin attends the “Stillwater” premiere in New York City. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin at the “Stillwater” premiere in New York City. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

On the footwear front, Breslin donned a shiny pair of silver peep-toe platform sandals. The shoes appeared to feature adjustable ankle straps and wider toe straps. Their metallic tone smoothly complemented her sequins and clutch, while providing support as well with thick block heels and soles. A similar Sacaria style by Jimmy Choo retails for $825 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Platform heels have become a mainstay among celebrities recently, with stars like Kate Beckinsale, Vanessa Hudgens, and Cynthia Nixon wearing pairs by top labels like Giuseppe Zanotti and Gianvito Rossi.

Abigail Breslin attends the “Stillwater” premiere in New York City. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Breslin’s sandals. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Breslin has a penchant for shoes that add glamour, as well as height, to her outfits. At the Cannes Film Festival screening of “Stillwater” earlier this month, she was seen in a custom green Dolce & Gabbana dress with matching platform sandals. Most recently, also at Cannes, she wore a pair of sparkling Sophia Webster pumps that featured pointed toes and heels beaded with crystals.

Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin at the “Stillwater” photocall at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: MEGA On the red carpet, Breslin’s style is colorful and eye-catching. The “Dirty Dancing” actress favors dresses in both bright and tonal colors, usually accompanied by details like crystals, structured hemlines and feathers from labels like Christian Siriano, LouLou, Jill Stuart and Stello. While off-duty, she favors similarly bright pieces with a punchy edge from layered denim, colored lace and graphic prints by Trina Turk and Coach.

Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Tom McCarthy at the “Stillwater” premiere in New York City. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

As for shoes, Breslin’s preferences are similarly edgy and bold. Chunky combat styles and block-heeled ankle boots by Jeffrey Campbell are a favorite, as well as Dr. Martens. While on the red carpet, Breslin has been seen in minimalist sandals and platform pumps by Stuart Weitzman, Alexandre Birman and Christian Louboutin. However, she also favors budget-friendly options, like pointed-toe and platform pumps by Aldo and Chinese Laundry.

