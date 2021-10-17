×
Abigail Breslin Gives Puff-Sleeved LBD an Edge with Patent Platform Boots at EMA Awards Gala

By Aaron Royce
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Abigail Breslin gave a sweet dress an edgy twist at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles.

The “Scream Queens” star hit the red carpet at Gearbox in a sleek take on the puff-sleeved dress trend. The actress wore a black denim minidress, complete with bunched short sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. The material, seen most commonly in casual jeans and jackets, gave the piece a distinct rock ‘n’ roll look. Breslin kept her accessories minimal with a delicate necklace and bracelet.

Abigail Breslin, black
Abigail Breslin attends the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

On the footwear front, the “Stillwater” star continued her punky look with a pair of vegan boots by Altercore. The square-toed Mazikeen style featured shiny black uppers, as well as thick platform soles and heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. When paired with her dress, Breslin’s shoes added a sharp edge with retro flair. Her boots retail for $155 on DollsKill.com.

Abigail Breslin, Dolls Kill, Altercore, black boots, platform boots, ankle boots, vegan boots, puff-sleeve dress, minidress, Environmental Media Association Awards Gala
K. Asher Levin, Abigail Breslin and Debbie Levin attend the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA
Abigail Breslin, Dolls Kill, Altercore, black boots, platform boots, ankle boots, vegan boots, puff-sleeve dress, minidress, Environmental Media Association Awards Gala
A closer look at Breslin’s boots.
CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA
Altercore, black boots, platform boots, ankle boots, vegan boots
Altercore’s Mazikeen boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolls Kill

Platform boots are quickly becoming a top trend for the fall season, now that temperatures have dropped. The style has remained popular during colder months due to its supportive height boost, as well as coverage from chillier weather. Breslin is the latest star to step out in a pair. Recently, celebrities including Kourtney Kardashian, Rita Ora and Olivia Culpo have also donned boots from Naked Wolfe, Vera Wang and Valentino.

Abigail Breslin, Dolls Kill, Altercore, black boots, platform boots, ankle boots, vegan boots, puff-sleeve dress, minidress, Environmental Media Association Awards Gala
Abigail Breslin attends the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Breslin’s preferences are often edgy and bold. The “Dirty Dancing” actress often wears in combat and block-heeled boots by Jeffrey Campbell and Dr. Martens. Breslin is also known for donning pumps and sandals accented with crystals or metallic tones on the red carpet, from top brands Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman. However, she also favors affordable pumps from labels Aldo and Chinese Laundry.

Give your fall looks a punk edge with black platform boots.

Steve Madden, platform boots, black boots, ankle boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Fantasie boots, $150.

Vince Camuto, platform boots, black boots, ankle boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Dustlie boots, $100.

Ugg, platform boots, black boots, ankle boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Ugg Amathea boots, $150.

Click through the gallery to see Breslin and more stars’ best style moments from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

