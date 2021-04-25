×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Colman Domingo Goes Bold in Pink, Leslie Odom Jr. Dazzles in Gold and Emerald Fennell Is Whimsical in Ruffles + More Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 Oscars

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
colman-domingo-pink-oscars-1
Olivia Colman
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
Vanessa Kirby
Margot Robbie
View Gallery 47 Images

Hollywood’s biggest night has officially kicked off.

The film industry’s biggest names are arriving on the red carpet in style at the 93rd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Daniel Kaluuya, who is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Fred Hampton in the gripping film “Judas and the Black Messiah,” stepped out in a classic navy suit. The timeless ensemble featured a double breasted blazer and coordinating tailored trousers. As for footwear, Kaluuya opted for sleek black loafers.

Daniel Kaluuya, Navy Suit, Oscars 2021
Daniel Kaluuya
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Leslie Odom Jr. looked like an award himself as he opted for a metallic gold suit. Like Kaluuya, Odom Jr. also opted for black loafers, but his were of a shiny patent construction, giving his glowing suit a polished touch. Odom Jr. has also been nominated for Best Supporting Actor. He received the nod for his portrayal of Sam Cooke in Regina King’s “One Night in Miami.”

Related

High Heels Are Back as Sparkling Sky-High Stilettos Trend on the Oscars Red Carpet

Chloe Zhao Dares to Wear Sneakers With Her Designer Dress at the 2021 Oscars

Halle Berry Lives Up to Her Name in a Strapless Berry Gown & 6-Inch Platforms at the 2021 Oscars

Leslie Odom Jr., Oscars 2021, Gold Suit
Leslie Odom Jr.
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Glittering looks are a big theme tonight as Carey Mulligan also stepped out in the gleaming hue. The actress opted for a gold sequin two piece that featured a bandeau top and a billowing skirt. While her feet were hidden, Mulligan’s footwear of choice was a pair of heels from Sophia Webster. Called the Rita Platform Sandals, the shoes are of a shimmery champagne hue and feature glittering details throughout. The heels come with a $688 price tag at Farfetch.com. Mulligan has been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Promising Young Woman.” 

Emerald Fennell went the dainty route in a ruffled floral gown that pops for spring. The flowy frock featured a pink and green colorway and was finished with subtle sequins.

Carey Mulligan, Oscars 2021, Gold Skirt
Carey Mulligan
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC
Emerald Fennell, Oscars 2021, Floral Dress
Emerald Fennell
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Colman Domingo also opted for embellishments. The “Euphoria” actor nearly stole the show in a bold pink suit that was adorned with jewels that cascaded down from the shoulders. On his feet, Domingo sported Christian Louboutin’s Cousin Greg black patent leather dress shoes.

Colman Domingo, Oscars 2021, Pink Suit
Colman Domingo
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC
Regina King, Oscars 2021, Blue Dress
Regina King
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Regina King continued the jeweled theme in a butterfly-like gown from Louis Vuitton that was adorned with rhinestones. The dress, which came in a soft blue hue, featured a deep-v and wing sleeves.

Click through the gallery to see more red carpet moments from the 2021 Oscars

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad