Colman Domingo Goes Bold in Pink, Leslie Odom Jr. Dazzles in Gold and Emerald Fennell Is Whimsical in Ruffles + More Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 Oscars

Hollywood’s biggest night has officially kicked off.

The film industry’s biggest names are arriving on the red carpet in style at the 93rd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Daniel Kaluuya, who is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Fred Hampton in the gripping film “Judas and the Black Messiah,” stepped out in a classic navy suit. The timeless ensemble featured a double breasted blazer and coordinating tailored trousers. As for footwear, Kaluuya opted for sleek black loafers.

Daniel Kaluuya CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Leslie Odom Jr. looked like an award himself as he opted for a metallic gold suit. Like Kaluuya, Odom Jr. also opted for black loafers, but his were of a shiny patent construction, giving his glowing suit a polished touch. Odom Jr. has also been nominated for Best Supporting Actor. He received the nod for his portrayal of Sam Cooke in Regina King’s “One Night in Miami.”

Leslie Odom Jr. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Glittering looks are a big theme tonight as Carey Mulligan also stepped out in the gleaming hue. The actress opted for a gold sequin two piece that featured a bandeau top and a billowing skirt. While her feet were hidden, Mulligan’s footwear of choice was a pair of heels from Sophia Webster. Called the Rita Platform Sandals, the shoes are of a shimmery champagne hue and feature glittering details throughout. The heels come with a $688 price tag at Farfetch.com. Mulligan has been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Promising Young Woman.”

Emerald Fennell went the dainty route in a ruffled floral gown that pops for spring. The flowy frock featured a pink and green colorway and was finished with subtle sequins.

Carey Mulligan CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Emerald Fennell CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Colman Domingo also opted for embellishments. The “Euphoria” actor nearly stole the show in a bold pink suit that was adorned with jewels that cascaded down from the shoulders. On his feet, Domingo sported Christian Louboutin’s Cousin Greg black patent leather dress shoes.

Colman Domingo CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Regina King CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Regina King continued the jeweled theme in a butterfly-like gown from Louis Vuitton that was adorned with rhinestones. The dress, which came in a soft blue hue, featured a deep-v and wing sleeves.

Click through the gallery to see more red carpet moments from the 2021 Oscars.