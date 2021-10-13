Kourtney Kardashian Deems Herself the Queen of Halloween in a Little Black Romper & Edgy Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kourtney Kardashian gave herself a brand new title this week: “Queen of Halloween.”

Surrounded by skeletons and holiday decorations, the media personality took to Instagram to share her excitement for the holiday on Tuesday night. Giving off a themed edge, Kourtney modeled an off-the-shoulder black romper for the post complete with a button-up silhouette and long sleeves.

She then matched the little black number to statement boots. The pair rose just over the knee and came equipped with a pointed toe, a cone heel and a slouchy patent leather coating.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Beyond tall styles, Kourtney herself is also a fan of trending combat boots this season.

Recently, the Poosh founder showed off a signature little black dress, modeling a scoop-neck silhouette with spaghetti straps and a mini hemline. The outfit also included a silver chain necklace as well as a pair of trending boots.

Kourtney’s edginess continued with black footwear in the form of her go-to Prada boots; the lug-sole boots feature a chunky base contrasted by mixed material uppers and a combat boot-inspired lace-up silhouette.

Kourtney’s own sleek shoes this week are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality’s footwear collection; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, Kourtney also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

Give your outfit edge like Kourtney Kardashian in these tall boots.

