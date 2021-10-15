×
Kourtney Kardashian Continues Her Goth Streak in a Mesh Dress & Fall’s Favorite Boots

By Claudia Miller
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kourtney Kardashian continued her edgy streak as she grabbed dinner with Travis Barker and Kendall Jenner this week.

Stopping by Zero Bond in New York on Thursday night, the Poosh founder opted for her new go-to outfit combination: all-black monochrome. The look came courtesy of Rick Owens and Gucci, layering a cutout mesh shrug over a coordinating little black bralette and skirt with a fuzzy bag to match.

kourtney kardashian, mesh dress, cutout dress, black dress, skirt, boots, knee high boots, travis barker, dinner, date, kendall jenner, ny, new york
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian join Kendall Jenner at Zero Bond for dinner, New York, Oct. 14.
CREDIT: Robert O' Neil/Splash News

kourtney kardashian, mesh dress, cutout dress, black dress, skirt, boots, knee high boots, travis barker, dinner, date, kendall jenner, ny, new yorkv
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian join Kendall Jenner at Zero Bond for dinner, New York, Oct. 14.
CREDIT: Robert O' Neil/Splash News

kourtney kardashian, mesh dress, cutout dress, black dress, skirt, boots, knee high boots, travis barker, dinner, date, kendall jenner, ny, new york
A closer view of Kourtney Kardashian’s boots.
CREDIT: Robert O' Neil/Splash News

On her feet, Kourtney tapped one of this year’s biggest up-and-coming brands, Gia Borghini. A collaboration with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the square-toe boots featured sleek black leather uppers and a rubber tap heel measuring 4 inches in height.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Cardi B and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names.

Kourtney’s own pair retails for $745 at FWRD.

kourtney kardashian, mesh dress, cutout dress, black dress, skirt, boots, knee high boots, travis barker, dinner, date, kendall jenner, ny, new york
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian join Kendall Jenner at Zero Bond for dinner, New York, Oct. 14.
CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG/Splash News

kourtney kardashian, mesh dress, cutout dress, black dress, skirt, boots, knee high boots, travis barker, dinner, date, kendall jenner, ny, new york
A closer view of Kourtney Kardashian’s boots.

Kourtney’s own sleek shoes this week are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality’s footwear collection; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, Kourtney also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

Feeling inspired? Channel Kourtney Kardashian in these lifted boots.

 

black boots, embossed, croc, system
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Buy Now: System Croc Boots, $380 (was $745).

black boots, pointed toe, schutz
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Schutz Magali Boots, $238.

steve madden, thigh high boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Russo Boots, $130.

Check out the gallery for more of Kourtney Kardashian’s edgy style evolution.

