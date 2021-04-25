Zendaya Is Walking Sunshine in a Neon Yellow Cutout Gown & 6-Inch Platforms at the 2021 Oscars

Zendaya brought the sunshine to the 2021 Oscars in the brightest yellow look.
The “Euphoria” actress, with a little help from her stylist Law Roach, glowed in a neon yellow cutout gown from Maison Valentino. The custom strapless number featured a flowing skirt and a cutout panel across the bodice, all coordinated with a monochrome face mask, Bulgari jewels and sky-high heels.
On her feet, the former Disney Channel star tapped Jimmy Choo in a style that bears resemblance to its Max platform silhouette; the heels measure just about 6 inches in height and typically retail for $950 at Farfetch.
Color-coordinated attire too has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Jill Biden and Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.
Earlier this week, Zendaya herself made a strong case for glam styling as she took on the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2021 in bold fashion.
The “Malcolm & Marie” actress, as styled by the legendary Law Roach, modeled a retro Saint Laurent design that dates back to the brand’s Haute Couture collection from 1982. The design was even worn by the trailblazing businesswoman Eunice Johnson. The ensemble consists of a sleek satin blue puff sleeve top with a plunging neckline and peplum waist, all layered over an elongate black skirt.
With help from Roach, Zendaya then matched the vintage number to glittering heels courtesy of Roger Vivier. Set atop a classic pointe-toe silhouette, the heels featured the designer’s signature glittering brooch across the top. The Flower Strass pumps also come set atop a 3.5-inch heel and retail for almost $2,000 at MyTheresa.
When it comes to the world of fashion, Zendaya is a major name to lock down for a brand. With help from her longtime stylist Law Roach, the “Shake It Up” star oftentimes leans towards styles from Valentino, of course, along with Area, Versace, Armani and more top labels. For footwear, it can range from Nike and Vans sneakers to Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo stilettos.
She previously worked with Tommy Hilfiger for her own collection of see-now-buy-now pieces and also served as an ambassador for Lancôme, Bulgari and Covergirl Cosmetics.
