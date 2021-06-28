Zendaya Pays Homage to Beyoncé in Purple Vintage Versace and Matching Stuart Weitzman Sandals

Zendaya made a vibrant statement at the 2021 BET Awards. The Emmy-winning star stunned in a flowing purple dress with matching sandals, making the case for a sleek monochrome look.

The “Euphoria” actress’ dress was from Versace’s spring 2003 collection, featuring a gauzy skirt, front cutouts, and halter neck in several shades of purple and a hint of neon green. The piece, which hailed from stylist Law Roach’s personal archive, also paid homage to Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” performance at the BET Awards in the same dress that year. Sparkling yellow diamond earrings and rings by Bulgari completed the ensemble, which Roach shared Zendaya effortlessly strutting and striking poses in on Instagram.

The bright look was grounded in matching violet Stuart Weitzman sandals. The pair featured stiletto heels, as well as slim ankle and toe straps. Weitzman has been a go-to brand for Zendaya; she’s previously worn the label’s chic sandals and pumps everywhere from movie premieres to co-hosted luncheons.

Coordinating shoes have become a signature of Zendaya’s looks crafted by Roach over the last several years, coinciding with her maturing style. Many of her outfits by Armani, Carolina Herrera, Tom Ford, and more top labels frequently match her footwear. These styles often take the form of strappy sandals, over-the-knee boots, and pointed-toe pumps from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier, Casadei, and more.

Color-coordinating attire has become 2021’s greatest styling hack. The styling trick, which pairs clothing, shoes, and accessories in the same color or print, creates an instantly streamlined outfit. The trend has been a verifiable hit with A-listers, seen on the likes of Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, and Hailey Baldwin.

Zendaya’s role in the fashion world extends far beyond just wearing major designers. The “Greatest Showman” actress previously collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger on a Tommy x Zendaya collection for the fall ’19 season, and released her own affordable Daya by Zendaya shoe line in 2016. She’s currently a brand ambassador for Lancôme, Bulgari, and Covergirl Cosmetics, as well as the recent star of Valentino’s new fall ’21 campaign. Outside of design and modeling, Zendaya has also become a front-row fixture during Fashion Month, attending runway shows by top brands like Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff, and more.

