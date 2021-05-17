Yara Shahidi Elevates Her Own Adidas Collab in a Trending Bustier & Sleek Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

Yara Shahidi modeled a monumental outfit on the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet tonight.

The “Grown-ish” actress tapped her own Adidas collaboration for the occasion, bring athleisure to the glamourous event in the most on-trend way. The collection launched this past week and features pieces inspired by the actress‘ Iranian roots with Persian influences and statement graphics; layered over a mesh-yellow Etro bustier top, the new satin top retails for $180 with matching pants selling for the same price at Adidas.com.

Yara Shahidi attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

The bold look also taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé to Hailey Baldwin and Rosalía in the past few weeks alone.

To complete her own elevated athleisure look, Shahidi decided on a pair of towering pumps with a low-dipping vamp and lifted heel from Louboutin.

Yara Shahidi attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

A closer view of Yara Shahidi’s heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

To support the young star, Gabrielle Union herself modeled Shahidi’s new collection on the set of her new movie this past Friday.

Union’s own outfit came complete with the final piece from the new collab: Superstar sneakers. Transforming the classic silhouette, Adidas explained that the iteration blends “’60s vibes with elements of Shahidi’s Iranian heritage and Black roots.” The sneaker features cream uppers accented by hazy yellow and legacy gold detailing with an Arabic lace jewel at the forefoot.

You can shop the Yara Shahidi x Adidas Superstar sneakers for $110 on the German athletic brand’s website.

Tonight’s show honors the best in television and film from the year, airing from the Palladium in Los Angeles tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Leslie Jones hosts the show with appearances expected from Henry Golding, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Elizabeth Olsen and more. Sacha Baron Cohen will receive the Comedic Genius Award and Scarlett Johansson is being honored with the Generation Award.

Click through the gallery for more red carpet appearances at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.