×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Yara Shahidi Elevates Her Own Adidas Collab in a Trending Bustier & Sleek Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
yara-shahidi-adidas-corset
Sofia Pernas
Justin Hartley
Elizabeth Olsen
Rachel Lindsay
View Gallery 29 Images

Yara Shahidi modeled a monumental outfit on the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet tonight.

The “Grown-ish” actress tapped her own Adidas collaboration for the occasion, bring athleisure to the glamourous event in the most on-trend way. The collection launched this past week and features pieces inspired by the actress‘ Iranian roots with Persian influences and statement graphics; layered over a mesh-yellow Etro bustier top, the new satin top retails for $180 with matching pants selling for the same price at Adidas.com.

yara shahidi, bustier, corset, adidas, jacket, pants, heels, mtv movie & tv awards, red carpet
Yara Shahidi attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

The bold look also taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé to Hailey Baldwin and Rosalía in the past few weeks alone.

Related

Leslie Jones Hosts the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Air Jordan 1s

Mandy Moore Glows in a Plunging Yellow Gown & Towering Stilettos at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

Elizabeth Olsen Is Chic in Pearl Minidress & Crystal Pumps at MTV Movie & TV Awards

To complete her own elevated athleisure look, Shahidi decided on a pair of towering pumps with a low-dipping vamp and lifted heel from Louboutin.

yara shahidi, bustier, corset, adidas, jacket, pants, heels, mtv movie & tv awards, red carpet
Yara Shahidi attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV
yara shahidi, bustier, corset, adidas, jacket, pants, heels, mtv movie & tv awards, red carpet
A closer view of Yara Shahidi’s heels.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

To support the young star, Gabrielle Union herself modeled Shahidi’s new collection on the set of her new movie this past Friday.

Union’s own outfit came complete with the final piece from the new collab: Superstar sneakers. Transforming the classic silhouette, Adidas explained that the iteration blends “’60s vibes with elements of Shahidi’s Iranian heritage and Black roots.” The sneaker features cream uppers accented by hazy yellow and legacy gold detailing with an Arabic lace jewel at the forefoot.

You can shop the Yara Shahidi x Adidas Superstar sneakers for $110 on the German athletic brand’s website.

Tonight’s show honors the best in television and film from the year, airing from the Palladium in Los Angeles tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Leslie Jones hosts the show with appearances expected from Henry Golding, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Elizabeth Olsen and more. Sacha Baron Cohen will receive the Comedic Genius Award and Scarlett Johansson is being honored with the Generation Award.

Click through the gallery for more red carpet appearances at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

ISA TanTec and LITE logos on Sponsored By ISA TanTec

Creating a More Sustainable Future at ISA TanTec

As an industry leader in leather, ISA TanTec™ is setting new sustainability standards.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad