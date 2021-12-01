‘Bachelorette’ Star Tayshia Adams Makes an Elegant Arrival in Black Midi Dress & Studded Stilettos at FN Achievement Awards

On Tuesday, the 35th annual 2021 Footwear News Awards made its return to New York City after going virtual last year. Several celebrities arrived at what’s known as the “Shoe Oscars” to celebrate and honor individuals and companies that have prevailed over the year.

Television host and fashion entrepreneur Tayshia Adams was one of the many celebrities to attend.

Tayshia Adams attends the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on November 30, 2021 in New York City.

Adams arrived at footwear’s biggest night wearing a sheer black ruched dress. She accessorized the knee-length garment with chandelier earrings, diamond rings and a small silver embezzled clutch.

Her footwear choice was a nice touch to her ensemble. The former “Bachelorette” contestant looked stunning as she strut down the carpet wearing a pair of black stilettos. She attended the award ceremony to present Hoka One One with the Brand of the Year award.

Her heels were studded around the inside of the sole, but were still visible as they appeared around the edge. They also featured a thick clear strap that went across her toes and were complete with a thin, high black heel. Her heels were a perfect way to finish off the look.

Adams is no stranger to trends. She has noted that the “Bachelorette” gave her the opportunity to step out of her comfort zone.

When it comes to footwear, she always finds herself swapping out her sneakers for the day for a heel at night. Adams loves to keep strappy high heels, laced sandals and statement boots in rotation.

For 35 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2021 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Authentic Brands Group, FDRA, Informa, On and Wolverine Worldwide.

See more arrivals from stars and industry heavy hitters at the FNAAs.