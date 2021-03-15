Taylor Swift Blooms in a Floral Dress & Baby Pink Heels at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift is ready for spring.

The “Red” singer wore a dress from Oscar de la Renta’s spring ’21 collection that featured a bouquet of flowers including sunflowers, peonies and daisies on the red carpet for the 2021 Grammy Awards. With spring officially a week away, Swift’s outfit looks ahead to next season. For footwear, the “Blank Space” songstress opted for a pair of pastel pink peep-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Taylor Swift at the 2021 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Swift is nominated for a handful of accolades at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards including for Best Album, Best Song and Best Pop Vocal Performance. The pop star’s style and music have bloomed over her music career.

From her red carpet start in the late 2000s, Swift has always loved a good high heel. For tonight’s award show, the singer opted for a pink pair from Christian Louboutins spring ’21 collection. The peep-toe pumps were the perfect pop of color next to her floral outfit.

A closer look at Taylor Swift’s shoes at the 2021 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

The Rose Amelie ankle-tie sandals are made from suede and come in black in addition to the pink version that appeared on Swift this evening. The shoes retail for $995 and can be found via online retailers such as Saksfifthavenue.com. Christian Louboutin Rose Amelie. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue When it comes to red carpet style, Swift often opts for bold but feminine pieces. It comes as no surprise that the star chose to wear pieces from two of the most elegant designers in the fashion and footwear industry. The singer was among the several arrivals who wore bold fashions on the red carpet at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Eye-catching looks of the evening include Noah Cyrus in Schiaparelli and Harry Styles, who performed in a leather Gucci suit complete with a green boa slung around his neck. In addition to being nominated for a few awards, Swift is set to perform this evening, drawing excitement of what the singer will wear next.

