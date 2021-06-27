Taraji P. Henson Dazzles in Versace Dress and 5-Inch Heels on 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet

Taraji P. Henson arrived in style at the 2021 BET Awards in her latest red carpet look.

The Oscar-nominated actress and the host of the evening stunned in a dazzling Versace dress, styled by Jason Bolden. The sleeveless number featured sheer black panels with sparkling trim, as well as a flowing pink and yellow printed skirt with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the outfit with a sparkling pair of drop earrings and several rings.

Henson is hosting hosting the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The evening’s theme is “The Year of the Black Woman,” honoring black women’s impact on culture.

Tarani P Henson attends the 21st BET Awards at L.A. Live on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

The 50-year-old “Empire” star posed on the carpet in a towering pair of black silk platform sandals. The pair boasted heels at least 5 inches in height, as well as sleek ankle straps. Their open-toed platforms also showed off Henson’s sweet pink pedicure, which cleverly matched her outfit.

Taraji P. Henson attends the 21st BET Awards at L.A. Live on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

A closer look at Henson’s platform heels. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

The “Hidden Figures” actress has never shied away from making a statement, especially on the red carpet. Henson regularly stuns in feathered, pleated and sparkling gowns featuring cutouts, slits and dramatic trains by high-end labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Vera Wang, Giambattista Valli and Altuzarra. On the footwear front, she often favors Christian Louboutin for similarly tall platform pumps. However, the star is also known to wear slingback heels, over-the-knee boots, and strappy sandals by top brands like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Pedro Garcia.

