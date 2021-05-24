Saweetie Keeps It Peachy in a Flirty Ruffled Gown at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Saweetie is giving us the red carpet moment we’ve been longing for at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

On Sunday, the “Tap In” rapper hit the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, wearing a peach-colored ruffled gown from Giambattista Valli. The dramatic dress featured cascading petals at the chest and a high-slit that was equipped with tulle.

Saweetie’s red carpet look falls right in line with this year’s craze over regal-inspired dresses, which we have Netflix’s “Bridgerton” to thank. The series was filled with floral dresses, puff-sleeve gowns — all in vibrant hues such as: yellow, pink, green and orange. In addition to “Bridgerton,” stately looks had a major moment on the spring ’21 runways of Rodarte, Zimmerman, Badgley Mischka and more.

Saweetie CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC

To compliment the look, Saweetie opted for floral earrings and styled her hair in a sleek updo. As for footwear, Saweetie went bold with a pair of metallic pointed toe pumps.

Tonight is a big night for Saweetie as she has been nominated for Best Rap Female Artist alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.

Of the nod, the “Icy Girl” hit maker told Billboard: “I feel accomplished, although I have a lot of more work to do. Honestly, it’s just an honor. And I was really surprised, so I’m just very grateful. I’m just really excited about being nominated with no album out. I’m kind of at a loss for words.”

Click through the gallery to see more fashion moments from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.