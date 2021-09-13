×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Saweetie Takes the Plunge in a Bold Metallic Gown & Wrapped Heels at the 2021 MTV VMAs

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
saweetie-silver-dress-heels
2021-MTV-Video-Music-Awards1339929986
Camila Cabello
Ciara
Ciara
View Gallery 46 Images

Saweetie brought down the house at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The “Tap In” musician continued to show off her blonde side as she arrived on the red carpet in New York on Sunday. For the event, Saweetie wowed in a metallic silver dress with a plunging neckline from Valentino’s Resort ’22 collection; the design also included a high-leg slit and cinched waistband.

saweetie, silver dress, gown, plunging, heels, metallic sandals, blonde, red carpet, mtv vmas
Saweetie arrives on the red carpet for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, Sept. 12.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV
saweetie, silver dress, gown, plunging, heels, metallic sandals, blonde, red carpet, mtv vmas
Saweetie arrives on the red carpet for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, Sept. 12.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV
saweetie, silver dress, gown, plunging, heels, metallic sandals, blonde, red carpet, mtv vmas
A closer view of Saweetie’s heels.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

When it came down to footwear, the musician tapped Jessica Rich to help her continue the monochrome appeal of the ensemble. The designer sandals came set atop a pointed base with a securing strap across the toe and ankle; ankle-wrap heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

Related

Kacey Musgraves Makes a Splash in Feather Headpiece, Purple Mini Dress & Clear Heels at 2021 MTV VMAs

Olivia Culpo Is Sleek in Black Top With Sharp Shoulders, White Culottes and Black Mule Sandals

Sofia Vergara Dazzles in Green Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Sundress and Studded Platform Wedges

Saweetie’s pair in particular measure close to 4 inches in height and retail for $275 at JessicaRich.com.

saweetie, silver dress, gown, plunging, heels, metallic sandals, blonde, red carpet, mtv vmas
Saweetie arrives on the red carpet for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, Sept. 12.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV
saweetie, silver dress, gown, plunging, heels, metallic sandals, blonde, red carpet, mtv vmas
A closer view of Saweetie’s heels.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

The “Best Friend” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Brandon Maxwell, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The 28-year-old artist debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces as well as worked with Australian eyewear brand Quay for a drop of summer-chic shades.

Click through the gallery to find more best-dressed stars from the 2021 MTV VMAs.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad