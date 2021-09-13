Saweetie Takes the Plunge in a Bold Metallic Gown & Wrapped Heels at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Saweetie brought down the house at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The “Tap In” musician continued to show off her blonde side as she arrived on the red carpet in New York on Sunday. For the event, Saweetie wowed in a metallic silver dress with a plunging neckline from Valentino’s Resort ’22 collection; the design also included a high-leg slit and cinched waistband.

Saweetie arrives on the red carpet for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, Sept. 12. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

A closer view of Saweetie’s heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

When it came down to footwear, the musician tapped Jessica Rich to help her continue the monochrome appeal of the ensemble. The designer sandals came set atop a pointed base with a securing strap across the toe and ankle; ankle-wrap heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

Saweetie’s pair in particular measure close to 4 inches in height and retail for $275 at JessicaRich.com.

The “Best Friend” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Brandon Maxwell, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The 28-year-old artist debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces as well as worked with Australian eyewear brand Quay for a drop of summer-chic shades.

