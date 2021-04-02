How to Watch the 2021 SAG Awards Livestream Free

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards are coming up this weekend, honoring the best in television and film for the year. This year’s SAG Awards air on Sunday and are shaping up to be one of the most unique productions yet, highlighting the show’s signature “I Am An Actor” stories in a new way and socially distanced way. You can expect appearances from Viola Davis, Dan Levy and more hit stars.

Keep reading below to find everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 SAG Awards.

How to Watch the Award Show:

The 2021 SAG Awards air simultaneously on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET with an encore airing on TNT at 11 p.m. The hour-long, pre-recorded show can also be live-streamed through YouTube TV, Hulu TV and Fubo TV, which all offer free trials.

Will There Be a Red Carpet?

There will not be an official red carpet but there will be a pre-show.

The events will kick off with the official PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT: Screen Actors Guild Awards Pre-Show, streaming on tntdrama.com/sag-awards, sagawards.org, PeopleTV, People.com, EW.com, People/EW/PeopleTV Facebook, People/EW/PeopleTV Twitter, and People/EW YouTube beginning at 8 p.m.

Who Is the Host?

There is no host for the 2021 SAG Awards.

Who Is Nominated?

The nominees span both television and film and will include appearances from a few of your favorite stars like Mindy Kaling, Helen Mirren, Henry Golding, Lily Collins, Dan Levy, Cynthia Erivo and more.

Late actor Chadwick Boseman also received four nominations for his roles in both “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods.”