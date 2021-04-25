Questlove’s Gold Crocs May Have Just Won the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

Questlove may have just made the boldest footwear statement of the night at the 2021 Oscars.

The musician arrived on the red carpet tonight in a dark suit complete with a sleek blazer, soft black pants and a coordinating face mask. In addition to a glittering silver necklace, the real kicker of his look came in the form of metallic gold Crocs.

The painted number added a touch of unexpected glamour to the outfit and also served as an ironic twist to the dress code of the evening. News broke over the weekend that the show’s producers had advised against casual attire despite the growing desire for more comfortable and relaxed styles amidst the current health climate. Questlove’s choice of metallic Crocs takes that idea and turns it on its head, finding a loophole in giving a dressed-down footwear silhouette a dressed-up finish.

Questlove arrives at the 2021 Oscars. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Questlove’s metallic gold Crocs. CREDIT: AP

Also in attendance at tonight’s show was Regina King.

The “Watchmen” actress took to the red carpet in standout fashion this evening thanks to a custom Louis Vuitton gown. The sky blue number pulled similarities from that of butterfly wings across the structured shoulders, all coated in glittering embellishments and stitched pearls.

Regina King at the 2021 Oscars. CREDIT: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The 93rd Academy Awards kicks off in Los Angeles on Sunday with a slightly new look. Health and safety restrictions — and testing — will be in place for the intimate, in-person event with two locations: Union Station and its usual venue, the Dolby Theatre. David Fincher’s “Mank” is the most nominated film with 10 total nods, followed by “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Promising Young Woman.” Other nominees include Chadwick Boseman, Andra Day, Carrie Mulligan, Leslie Odom Jr., Viola Davis.

