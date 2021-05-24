Priyanka Chopra Wows in Sheer Gold Gown at Billboard Music Awards with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas hit the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles. The actress made an appearance to support Jonas, who is hosting the awards show for the first time.

For her look, Chopra wore a beaded long-sleeved gown in gold by Dolce & Gabbana. According to stylist Law Roach, the custom-made dress was inspired by the brand’s fall ’07 collection. Her sheer ensemble was detailed with a high-slit, which showed off her gold sandals, gold-plated belt and a deep-v neckline.

Jonas, meanwhile, wore a monochromatic green outfit by Fendi on the red carpet. The ensemble featured a silk shirt and matching trench coat. For his shoes, the “Spaceman” singer chose Fendi’s leather boots with a chunky outsole.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC

Nick Jonas arrives to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, wearing Fendi. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC

Priyanka Chopra at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, wearing Dolce & Gabbana. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC

Tonight at the Billboard Music Awards, Jonas is not only hosting but is also taking to the stage to close the show with the Jonas Brothers, performing a medley of hits that will include their new single, “Leave Before You Love Me,” with Marshmello.

Other notable performers at the show include Doja Cat, BTS, Alicia Keys, Bady Bunny and more. Plus, top nominees tonight are The Weeknd, who received 16 nods, DaBaby and Pop Smoke.

Pink is set to take home the Icon Award while Drake will be honored with the Artist of the Decade Award.

