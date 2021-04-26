High Heels Are Back as Sparkling Sky-High Stilettos Trend on the Oscars Red Carpet

After more than a year of casual dressing, high heels are making a comeback.

On Sunday night in Los Angeles, Hollywood’s biggest stars showed up on the Oscars red carpet in their very best looks. Glamour was certainly trending as were sky-high stilettos.

Prior to the show, the Oscars producers had advised against casual dressing — despite the relaxed ensembles seen throughout the virtual awards season and in real-life throughout this past pandemic year. Instead, attendees were encouraged choose fashion that was inspirational and aspirational. They delivered.

Oscar-nominee Andra Day hit the 93rd Academy Awards red carpet, for instance, wearing a shimmery gold drape dress from Vera Wang. The gown featured a high slit, which showed off her shoes, a cutout design at the waist and two straps that fell on the right shoulder. Her Casadei sandals made a statement, featuring the luxury label’s signature blade heel and metallic gold straps.

Day is nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Andra Day arrives at the Oscars, wearing Vera Wang. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Laura Dern, who was a presenter during this year’s awards show, also chose high heels to compliment her dramatic feather gown from Oscar de la Renta. She wore Jimmy Choo’s Talika pump, detailed with an asymmetrical crystal-adorned strap.

Laura Dern’s Jimmy Choo’s on the Oscars 2021 red carpet. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Laura Dern arrives at the Oscars. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

For her first-ever Oscars appearance on Sunday, actress Ariana DeBose chose a towering platform shoe for the occasion. The leg-lengthening style is a red-carpet go-to silhouette for stylists. The shoe offers maximum height, a bold silhouette and stability.

DeBose wore metallic Stuart Weitzman strappy sandals, which she paired with a high-slit, orange Versace fall ’20 couture gown.

Ariana DeBose arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Ariana DeBose’s Stuart Weitzman platforms. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Zendaya opted for a platform look as well, wearing custom-colored Jimmy Choo Max sandals. The d’orsay design is detailed with a 5-inch heel and matched her neon yellow, cut-out Valentino dress that hid her shoes.

Zendaya arrives at the Oscars, wearing Valentino Haute Couture. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

For a closer look at the shoes — including a pair of Crocs — worn on the 2021 Oscars red carpet, click through the gallery.