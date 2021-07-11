Naomi Osaka Goes Bold in a Striped Tunic Top & a Green Leather Skirt at the 2021 Espy Awards

Naomi Osaka looked like the champion she is at the 2021 Espy Awards on Sunday.

The tennis star was photographed leaving her hotel, en route to the ceremony, wearing a bold look from Louis Vuitton. Her ensemble included a black and white striped tunic that was equipped with a rope design at the shoulders. Osaka was named a Louis Vuitton ambassador in January.

Osaka paired regal top with a forest green leather skirt that featured paneled fabric at the front. The Nike-sponsored athlete accessorized with diamond earrings and styled her hair in a sleek ponytail that was finalized with coordinating green jewels on her baby hairs.

As for footwear, Osaka went the classic route choosing to wear black pumps. Her suede pair featured a pointed toe and sat atop a stiletto heel.

Naomi Osaka leaves her hotel to head to the 2021 Espy Awards on July 10. CREDIT: Splash News

Osaka’s appearance at the Espy Awards marked her first public appearance since she withdrew from the french Open and Wimbledon.

It was a big night for the young star as she won Best Female Athlete and Best Female Tennis Player.

For her Best Female Athlete win, Osaka said: “I just really want to not say a long speech because I’m a bit nervous … I know this year has been really, it hasn’t even finished, but it’s been really tough for a lot of us. For me, I just want to say, I really love you guys and this is my first ESPYs so it’s really cool to be surrounded by all these incredible athletes. I think all of you guys are really cool and I watch some of you on TV so it’s really surreal to be here and yeah, thank you so much and I really appreciate it.”

In May, Osaka withdrew from the French Open, expressing that she made her decision with her mental health in mind.

“The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that,” Osaka wrote on Instagram. “Though the tennis press has always been kind to me (and I wanna apologize especially to all the cool journalists who I may have hurt), I am not a public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world’s media.”

“I’m gonna take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans,” concluded Osaka.

