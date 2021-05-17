The Cast of ‘Outer Banks’ Steals the Show in Buzzy Looks & More Red Carpet Arrivals at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are back and better than ever.

The show honors the best in television and film from the year, airing from the Palladium in Los Angeles tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Leslie Jones hosts the show with appearances expected from Addison Rae, Henry Golding, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi and more. Sacha Baron Cohen will receive the Comedic Genius Award and Scarlett Johansson is being honored with the Generation Award.

Kicking off the red carpet was the cast of Netflix’s hit series “Outer Banks”: Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, and Madison Bailey. The group arrived in glam fashion with a few color-coordinating pieces, from Stokes’ full red Fendi suit to Cline’s Versace minidress and sleek mules.

Bailey stole the show as well in a Versace look fresh off the spring ’21 runways in Italy; her outfit included a floral skirt and unmissable pink pumps. Also of note was Daviss’ choice of buzzy Air Jordan kicks as well.

(L-R) Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, and Madison Bailey attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Madelyn Cline attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Madison Bailey attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

In another show-stopping look, Jurnee Smollet of “Lovecraft Country” brought the monochrome trend to the red carpet in sleek attire. The look highlighted a scoop-neck satin jumpsuit with daring cutouts matched to slouchy pointed-toe boots; both pieces come from Alexandre Vauthier’s spring ’21 couture collection.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout tops, pants and dresses are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season. From Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs, you can find the skin-baring numbers on everyone from Zendaya to Dua Lipa and even Kim’s own siblings, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.