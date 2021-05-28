Megan Thee Stallion Goes for Gold in a Mesh-Paneled Minidress & Snaking Sandals at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

Megan Thee Stallion looked like a trophy at tonight’s iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021.

Before taking home an award for Best Collaboration, the “Savage” rapper hit the red carpet with her new beau Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine in color-coordinated style. For the event, the musician herself went glam in a gold and mesh-paneled minidress with a glittering finish.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Megan Thee Stallion’s heels. CREDIT: AP

For one more glam touch, Megan Thee Stallion continued the gold appeal of her look in sequined sandals. The stiletto, peep-toe style featured a trending hold across the ankle. Favored by Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, ankle-wrap heels snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, left, and Megan Thee Stallion attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Megan Thee Stallion’s heels. CREDIT: AP

While her music career is launching off the charts, Megan Thee Stallion also racked up a series of high-profile deals in the fashion industry. She previously starred in Puma’s campaign to promote its Cali Sport sneaker back in November 2019 as well as inked a deal with Fashion Nova for spring ’20; the 5-foot-10 star’s capsule offers jeans for taller frames. Additionally, the “Cry Baby” rapper made an appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand’s summer ’20 campaign and Coach’s spring ’21 presentation.

She also serves as a judge on HBO Max’s “Legendary” which premiered on the platform in May 2020; the series is a voguing competition inspired by the underground ballroom community. With members from different “houses” competing for a $100,000 prize, Megan The Stallion serves as a judge for the battles along with actress Jameela Jamil, celebrity stylist Law Roach and dancer Leiomy Maldonado, also known as the “Wonder Woman of Vogue.”

