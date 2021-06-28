Megan Thee Stallion Shines in a Gaultier Dress With Extreme Slits & Metallic Sandals at 2021 BET Awards

Megan Thee Stallion hit the 2021 BET Awards red carpet in a statement-making ensemble.

The “Savage” rapper slipped on a Jean Paul Gaultier dress for the awards, hosted in Los Angeles this evening. The white number boasted extreme slits on both sides, with straps on the thighs and top encrusted in glittering crystals. The dress notably featured a cone bra bustier, similar to the original style Gaultier created for Madonna.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 21st BET Awards at L.A. Live on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

Megan accessorized the look with dazzling diamond earrings, rings and a pendant necklace, as well as an angular white clutch. The “Body” musician also took a moment to pose on the carpet with boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine attend the 21st BET Awards at L.A. Live on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

For footwear, Megan Thee Stallion wore a pair of sparkling sandals. The shoes boasted metallic silver stiletto heels and ankle straps, with crystal-embellished toe slides. Their high shine was a perfect match for the rapper’s jewelry and dress straps. Megan added to the sparkle by accessorizing with a silver chain anklet.

A closer look at Megan Thee Stallion’s sandals. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

Strappy sandals are just one of Megan Thee Stallion’s go-to shoes. The “Legendary” judge usually favor on-trend styles in bold colors, often worn with matching handbags. Most recently, she donned a pair of Bottega Veneta’s mesh Stretch sandals to promote her new clothing line with fast fashion label Fashion Nova. The singer’s also known to wear sleek pumps and pointed-toe boots by labels like Christian Louboutin, Gucci, and Jennifer Le, typically matching pieces by Bryan Hearns, Daniels Leather, and Brittany DeShields.

As Megan Thee Stallion’s music career has risen, so has her presence in the fashion and beauty industries. She previously starred in Puma’s campaign to promote its Cali Sport sneaker in November 2019, and launched her first collection with Fashion Nova for spring ’20. Additionally, the “Cry Baby” rapper has appeared in campaigns for Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, as well as serving as a brand ambassador for Coach and Revlon.

