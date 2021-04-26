Margot Robbie Brings the 2000s to the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet in a Glittering Spaghetti Strap Gown

Margot Robbie channeled retro-chic glamour in a timeless gown at the 2021 Oscars.

Arriving at the Academy Awards red carpet tonight in a bold look, the “Suicide Squad” actress and Chanel ambassador tapped Chanel’s fall ’19 collection in a 2000s-chic spaghetti strap gown. The full-length number featured a metallic floral print with a bustier-inspired neckline and a dipping back silhouette.

In classic early 2000s style, Robbie too held tight to a glittering black clutch with subtle jewelry for a finishing touch.

Margot Robbie arrives on the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars. CREDIT: AP

Also in attendance at tonight’s show was none other than Zendaya.

The “Euphoria” actress, with a little help from her stylist Law Roach, glowed in a neon yellow cutout gown from Maison Valentino. The custom strapless number featured a flowing skirt and a cutout panel across the bodice, all coordinated with a monochrome face mask, Bulgari jewels and sky-high heels.

On her feet, the former Disney Channel star tapped Jimmy Choo in a style that bears resemblance to its Max platform silhouette; the heels measure just about 6 inches in height and typically retail for $950 at Farfetch.

Zendaya arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. CREDIT: AP

The 93rd Academy Awards kicks off in Los Angeles on Sunday with a slightly new look. Restrictions — and testing — will be in place for the intimate, in-person event with two locations: Union Station and its usual venue, the Dolby Theatre. David Fincher’s “Mank” is the most nominated film with 10 total nods, followed by “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Promising Young Woman.” Other nominees include Chadwick Boseman, Andra Day, Carrie Mulligan, Leslie Odom Jr., Viola Davis.

