Margot Robbie Is Ready for Spring in Floral-Print Slit Gown and Pearl Sandals at the Golden Globes

By Nikara Johns
Margot Robbie hit the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night in Los Angeles, wearing a spring-ready ensemble.

The actress chose Chanel, as she is a brand ambassador, for her head-to-toe look. The black-and-white gown featured floral print, sleeves that exposed her shoulders and a high-slit detail.

Margot Robbie in Chanel.
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC

For shoes, Robbie wore strappy black sandals with a pearl-adorned stiletto. To complete the look, styled by Kate Young, she also accessorized with a Chanel logo belt, earrings and a bold red lip.

“The Suicide Squad” star presented during the telecast, which took place in a hybrid format, streaming live from Los Angeles and New York. Many nominees virtually Zoomed in for their parts as well.

Robbie hit the stage to introduce “Promising Young Woman,” which was nominated in the Best Drama Motion Picture category. The film was produced under Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment production company. During the show, “Promising Young Woman,” lost to “Nomadland.”

margot robbie, golden globes 2021, dress
Margot Robbie at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/NBC

For Robbie’s part, this was one of her many Globes appearances. In 2020, she had a Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture nod for “Bombshell, and in 2018, she was nominated for her performance in “I, Tonya,” in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category.

Last year, Robbie also wore Chanel, choosing a fall ’19 couture that was designed with multi-hued sequin bodice that popped against the white skirt.

To see more looks on the red carpet during the 2021 Golden Globes, click through the gallery.

