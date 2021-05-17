×
Mandy Moore Glows in a Plunging Yellow Gown & Towering Stilettos at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

By Claudia Miller
Mandy Moore made a surprise appearance at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards tonight and her look was just as wow-worthy.

The “This Is Us” actress joined her coworker Justin Hartley as they presented the first award of the night. For the occasion, Moore tapped into spring’s biggest color trend in a plunging asymmetrical gown. The number channeled one of the 2021 Pantone Colors of the Year; bright daffodil yellow has already been spotted on the likes of Kendall Jenner, Saweetie, Zendaya and more these past few weeks alone.

mandy moore, dress, yellow, heels, mtv movie tv awards, leslie jones, justin hartley
Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley present at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, May 16.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

As for footwear, the “A Walk to Remember” alumna elevated her ensemble further in towering stiletto sandals. The thin-strap design secured the foot across the ankle and the toes with a teetering heel, appearing to measure close to 5 inches in height.

mandy moore, dress, yellow, heels, mtv movie tv awards, leslie jones, justin hartley
Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley present at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, May 16.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV
mandy moore, dress, yellow, heels, mtv movie tv awards, leslie jones, justin hartley
A closer view of Mandy Moore’s heels.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Also in attendance at tonight’s show was Addison Rae. The TikTok sensation decided on a glam all-black ensemble for tonight’s show, modeling a black blazer layered over a daring bralette and coordinating low-rise maxi skirt. All from Christopher Esber’s fall ’21 collection, the Gen-Z star received styling help from the legendary Law Roach, known for his work with Zendaya and Anya-Taylor Joy amongst other major names.

On her feet, the “He’s All That” star tapped Stuart Weitzman in a pair of towering platforms. Similar designs retail for $425 from the brand.

addison rae, skirt, bralette, 2000s, mtv movie & tv awards, la, heels, blazer
Addison Rae attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Tonight’s show honors the best in television and film from the year, airing from the Palladium in Los Angeles tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Leslie Jones hosts the show with appearances expected from Elizabeth Olsen, Henry Golding, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi and more. Sacha Baron Cohen will receive the Comedic Genius Award and Scarlett Johansson is being honored with the Generation Award.

Click through the gallery for more red carpet arrivals at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

