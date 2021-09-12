Lil Nas X Hits the MTV VMAs Red Carpet in Glittering Purple Suit With Flowing Train

Lil Nas X dazzled on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

The “Montero” musician looked regal in a dramatic pale purple Versace suit. His ensemble featured a blazer with silk lapels, which included a wrapped bodice, one-shoulder silhouette and flowing train, as well as slim-fitting trousers. Both the hems of the trousers and cape, as well as the entire blazer, were covered in sparkling purple crystals. Lil Nas X paired the glittering outfit with mismatched earrings, as well as a fresh new mullet hairstyle.

Lil Nas X attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

When it came to footwear, the singer wore a pair of matching boots. The shoes featured leather uppers in a light purple tone that matched his outfit, creating a monochrome moment. They also featured black outsoles and heels that appeared to total at least one inch in height and a squared-toe.

A closer look at Lil Nas X’s Versace boots. CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/Courtesy of MTV

On the shoe front, Lil Nas X favors sharp and unisex pairs that elevate his look — both in height and in style. The musician can be seen in boots with platform soles or heels from alternative labels like Demonia. However, he often wears colorful or textured high-top sneakers from brands like Adidas, Puma, Giuseppe Zanotti and more.

Lil Nas X attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in Versace. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

The “Old Town Road” singer is known for his bold and dynamic styling choices. The Grammy-winning singer is well-known for making dramatic statements on the red carpet, especially in custom, printed or embellished suits and gowns by designers like Christian Cowan, Richard Quinn, Andrea Rossi and more. These are often paired with glittering jewelry from edgy brands like Mckenzie Liautaud and Austin James Smith.

Tonight, Lil Nas X will hit the stage with Jack Harlow to perform “Industry Baby.” He is also nominated for Video of the Year for his hit “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name).”

To see more celebrities on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs, click through the gallery.